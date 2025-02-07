EXPE Earnings: Expedia reports higher revenue and profit for Q4 2024

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) has reported a double-digit growth in revenues and adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter of 2024. The travel company’s gross bookings rose 13% during the quarter.

December-quarter revenues increased 10% annually to $3.18 billion, reflecting growth across all business segments. Gross bookings increased 13% year-over-year to $24.4 billion.

The company reported earnings of $2.39 per share for Q4, excluding special items, compared to $1.72 per share in the year-ago period. On an unadjusted basis, net income was $299 million or $2.20 per share, compared to $132 million or $0.92 per share in the fourth quarter of 2023.

“Our fourth quarter results exceeded our expectations and reflect continued strong execution and better-than-expected travel demand. All three of our core consumer brands achieved bookings growth and we further accelerated growth in our B2B business. These results contributed to a solid full year 2024 for us,” said Expedia’s CEO Ariane Gorin.

