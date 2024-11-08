Expedia Group (EXPE) Earnings: 3Q24 Key Numbers

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) reported revenue of $4.1 billion for the third quarter of 2024, up 3% compared to the same period a year ago.
Net income attributable to Expedia Group, Inc. grew 61% to $684 million and GAAP earnings per share rose 76% to $5.04 compared to last year. Adjusted EPS of $6.13 was up 13% year-over-year.
Total gross bookings of $27.5 billion grew 7% compared to last year. Booked room nights grew 9%.
