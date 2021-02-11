Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Leisure & Entertainment

Expedia Group misses market estimates in Q4

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) reported fourth-quarter 2020 financial results after the regular market hours on Thursday. The travel company reported fourth-quarter revenue of $920 million, down 67% year-over-year and below the Wall Street projection. Net loss of $2.64 per share was also wider than what analysts had anticipated.

EXPE shares fell 2.6% immediately following the announcement. The stock has increased over 36% over the past 12 months.

