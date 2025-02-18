Categories Earnings, Industrials
Expeditors International reports strong growth in Q4 2024 revenue and profit
Logistics company Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPD) announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024, reporting a sharp increase in revenue and net income.
- On a per-share basis, net income attributable to shareholders jumped 54% year-over-year to $1.68 in Q4
- Net income attributable to the company was $236 million in the December quarter, up 49% year-over-year
- Total revenues increased 30% from last year to $3.0 billion in the fourth quarter; airfreight tonnage and container volume rose 11% and 14%, respectively
- At $301 million, operating Income was up 51% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023
- The company returned $1.1 billion to shareholders through stock repurchases and dividends in 2024
