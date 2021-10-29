Categories Earnings Call Transcripts, Energy, Preliminary Transcripts
Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
XOM Earnings Call - Preliminary Transcript
Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) Q3 2021 earnings call dated Oct. 29, 2021
Presentation:
Operator
Good day, everyone. And welcome to this ExxonMobil Corporation’s Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. Today’s call is being recorded.
And at this time, I’d like to turn the call over to the Vice President of Investor Relations and Secretary, Mr. Stephen Littleton. Please go ahead, sir.
