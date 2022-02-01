Categories AlphaGraphs, Energy
Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Q4 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) reported fourth quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Total revenues and other income were $85 billion compared to $46.5 billion in the same period last year.
On a GAAP basis, net income attributable to ExxonMobil was $8.8 billion, or $2.08 per share, compared to a net loss of $20 billion, or $4.70 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS amounted to $2.05.
The company expects capital spending for 2022 to range between $21-24 billion.

