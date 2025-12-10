ExxonMobil updates corporate plan; raises earnings, cash flow outlook

Energy giant Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) has raised its earnings and cash flow outlook through fiscal 2030, to reflect stronger contributions from advantaged assets, a more profitable business mix, and lower operating costs.
- By 2030, the company now expects $25 billion in earnings growth and $35 billion in cash flow growth vs. 2024
- The earnings and cash flow growth plan has been raised by $5 billion at constant prices and margins, compared to the earlier plan
- It also lifted the cumulative structural cost savings plan by $2 billion, now $20 billion vs. 2019
- The management expects to achieve all 2030 corporate GHG emissions intensity targets in 2026
- Earnings growth is projected to average 13% per year through 2030, with double-digit cash flow growth
- Over the next five years, Exxon Mobil expects to generate around $145 billion in cumulative surplus cash flow, at $65 real Brent
