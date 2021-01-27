Facebook beats market estimates in Q4: Infographic

Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) reported fourth-quarter 2020 financial results after the regular market hours on Wednesday. The social media giant reported fourth-quarter revenue of $28.07 billion, up 33% year-over-year and above the Wall Street projection. Net income of $3.88 per share was also higher than what analysts had anticipated.
FB shares fell 1.5% immediately following the announcement. The stock has gained 25% in the trailing twelve months.
Looking forward to listening to management / analyst comments on the results? Stay tuned here for Facebook Q4 earnings call transcript
In a statement, Facebook said it expects 2021 capital expenditures to be in the range of $21-23 billion, driven by data centers, servers, network infrastructure, and office facilities.
“We expect 2021 total expenses to be in the range of $68-73 billion, unchanged from our prior outlook. This is driven by investments in technical and product talent as well as continued growth in infrastructure costs,” CFO David Wehner added.
Prior performance
Most Popular
AT&T reports a 2% drop in revenue in Q4
AT&T (NYSE: T) reported fourth-quarter 2020 financial results before the regular market hours on Wednesday. The telecommunications giant reported fourth-quarter revenue of $45.7 billion, down 2% year-over-year, but above the
ABT Earnings: Key numbers from Abbott Laboratories Q4 financial results
Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced its fourth-quarter financial results for the period ended December 31, 2020. Net earnings for the fourth quarter was $2.16 billion, or $1.20 per share, compared
Infographic: How Boeing (BA) performed in Q4 2020
The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) reported fourth quarter 2020 earnings results today. Revenues dropped 15% year-over-year to $15.3 billion hurt by lower commercial deliveries and services volume, mainly due to