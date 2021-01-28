Facebook Inc. (FB) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) Q4 2020 earnings call dated

Before we get started, I would like to take this opportunity to remind you that our remarks today will include forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these results to differ materially are set forth in today's press release and in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements that we make on this call are based on assumptions as of today and we undertake no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

During this call, we may present both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures is included in today's earnings press release.

Mark Zuckerberg — Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

All right, thanks everyone for joining us today. I hope you are all staying healthy and well. Our community and business had a strong end of the year as COVID continued to keep many of us apart and at home, people and businesses continue relying on our services to stay in touch and create economic opportunity. 2.6 billion people now use one or more of our apps each day and more than 200 million businesses, mostly small businesses, use our free tools to reach customers.

Those numbers give a sense of scale, but some of the stories we hear show the impact. Groups have formed where COVID long haulers are helping each other through the scary experience where there is not much else to turn to, teachers are sending class assignments to students through WhatsApp, local bookstores and coffee shops are using Instagram to let customers know they are open for curbside pickup. We saw people come together to raise $1.8 billion for non-profits and personal causes through our fundraising tools last year including $175 million for COVID related causes alone.

I’m proud of the role that our services played in helping people support each other during what has been such a hard time. Now, I’ve spent a fair amount of time on recent earnings calls talking about our election integrity efforts. So I’m not going to discuss them at length today, but I do want to call out that according to our estimates, we easily surpassed our goal to help 4 million people register to vote as part of the largest ever effort — largest effort to distribute authoritative voting information in recent history and I want to thank everyone involved and our teams and outside involved with that effort.

So today I’m going to focus on our product work and specifically, I’m going to focus on four themes that I’m excited about for the year ahead: communities, private messaging, commerce tools for small businesses, and building the next computing platform. So let’s start with communities. Now I think that helping people build community is one of the most important things that we can do. Our social fabric is made of multiple different layers through which we get our social support.