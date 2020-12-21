FactSet Research Systems, Inc. (FDS) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

FactSet Research Systems, Inc. (NYSE: FDS) Q1 2021 earnings call dated

Presentation:

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the FactSet Q1 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to introduce your host for today’s conference call, Ms. Rima Hyder. You may begin.

Rima Hyder — Head of Investor and Media Relations

Thank you, Kevin, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to FactSet’s first quarter 2021 earnings call. We continue to be in various remote locations today. We may have some audio quality issues, and we appreciate your patience should we experience a disruption. Before we begin, I would like to point out that the slides we will reference during this presentation can be accessed via the webcast on the Investor Relations section of our website at factset.com. The slides will be posted on our website at the conclusion of this call. A replay of today’s call will be available via phone and on our website. After our prepared remarks, we will open the call to questions from investors.

To be fair to everyone, please limit yourself to one question plus one follow-up. Before we discuss our results, I encourage all listeners to review the legal notice on slide 2, which explains the risks of forward-looking statements and the use of non-GAAP financial measures. Additionally, please refer to our Forms 10-K and 10-Q for a discussion of risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Our slide presentation and discussions on this call will include certain non-GAAP financial measures. For such measures, reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are in the Appendix to the Presentation and in our Earnings Release issued earlier this morning.

Joining me today are Phil Snow, Chief Executive Officer; and Helen Shan, our Chief Financial Officer. I would now like to turn the discussion over to Phil Snow.

Philip Snow — Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Rima, and good morning, everyone. I’m pleased to report that FactSet has started its fiscal year on track to meet its first half goals. We’ve learned a lot over calendar year 2020, how resilient are businesses, how well we can work remotely and the strength of our client relationships. The last 12 months have also served as a reaffirmation of our investment strategy in content and technology. FactSet’s focus on supporting client workflows across the entire portfolio lifecycle is increasingly serving as a differentiator for us in the market, and we enter the new calendar year with increased visibility and measured confidence in our position.

Our focus remains on maintaining our already high client retention, adding new clients, expanding wallet share with large strategic clients and continued pricing discipline as we seek to capture more market share. Strong execution will be key to performance this fiscal year and we are optimistic in our ability to close our pipeline. Our second quarter pipeline is higher now than it was at this point a year ago, and we have proven that we can execute well. Ultimately, we provide clients with critical data that is only increasing in importance. The demand for more and more differentiated content is at an all-time high, especially on the buy-side, and FactSet’s depth and scale in this area places us in a solid position.

We believe we offer the strongest data concordance in the industry, and this strength coupled with FactSet’s comprehensive suite of open and flexible technology solutions are driving more engaged and actionable C-suite-level conversations. Moreover, our ability to link diverse content and convert unstructured data into structured meaningful financial insights is a key differentiator for us in the industry. We are the provider of choice for many of our clients, looking to scale their technology and migrate their workflows to the cloud. We further improved our content in technology this quarter with the exciting acquisition of Truvalue Labs, one of the strongest ESG providers in the industry. I’m very pleased with the demand we see from clients and the speed with which we are integrating this company into the FactSet ecosystem.

They were already a provider on the Open:FactSet Marketplace and one of the many ESG data providers on our platform. Truvalue’s pioneering AI technology, their alignment with SASB and the UN SDGs, combined with our existing library of content, creates a powerful engine for data collection and signal creation that will certainly add value for clients across all our businesses. As we look at Q1, the growth rate for organic ASV plus professional services decelerated by 40 bps over the last three months, ending at 5%. Our Research business, which primarily experienced higher growth due to stronger retention, helped support the ASV growth this quarter. The strength in Research was offset by delayed decision-making that slowed our ability to close deals, as well as higher cancellations in other businesses. We also saw an increased level of activity in new business, as well as expansion with existing clients.

As we’ve said before, the first quarter typically tends to be our smallest quarter and is not necessarily an indication of our performance for the remainder of the year. We’re also pleased with improved results for both the adjusted operating margin and EPS this quarter, driven by higher operating results. Helen will walk you through the details in a few minutes. Turning to our regional segments. In Americas, strong retention and expansion of our research solutions with our largest clients, especially banks and asset managers, helped sustain growth in this region. As we enter our second quarter of 2021, we anticipate closing on large deals within wealth; banking and asset owners that we believe will help us stay on track to meet our first half goals. Our EMEA region contracted this quarter, largely impacted by cancellations.

There is a heightened focus by the sales team to mitigate these cancellations by increasing new business with ESG as a central theme. We have plans to deploy the Truvalue Labs’ product as a differentiated offering in this region. We also continue to see good opportunities in EMEA for our CTS and Analytics Solutions. In Asia-Pacific, the ongoing conversations with clients around digital transformation and portfolio lifecycle are helping to build a strong pipeline across different markets. The Q2 pipeline looks strong, as some large deals, largely in our Analytics business, were pushed from Q1 into Q2 as they neared their final stages of closure. We also see solid demand for CTS data feeds across the region, and our new business pipeline reflects that.

We have conviction in the second quarter pipeline across all regions, stemming from the demand we see for our products, especially with our end-to-end portfolio lifecycle solutions. We are the only provider of integrated solutions that originate in portfolio research and end with client reporting. We are targeting the front office with these robust research and analytics solutions, tapping into clients’ technology budgets with digital transformation, focused on thematic-based selling, especially with ESG products and continuing to provide holistic, open and flexible solutions. This sets us up well to meet our goals for the first half of the year. In summary, I’m proud of our team for delivering solid results this quarter. We are reaffirming our fiscal 2021 guidance.

As we look at the world today, we are more confident than ever that the early investments we made in content and technology, coupled with solutions that cover the entire portfolio lifecycle, increase FactSet’s value to our clients. While the short-term environment continues to be affected by the prolonged pandemic, we have taken the necessary steps to meet our goals this fiscal year. We are doing all this, while maintaining cost and capital discipline across the organization. The relationships with our clients have strengthened during the pandemic, allowing us to build an even stronger Q2 pipeline than we saw at this time last year. Above all, we have an exemplary team that has demonstrated again and again, its ability to execute.

I’ll now turn the things over to Helen, who will take you through the specifics of our first quarter performance.

Helen Shan — Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Phil, and hello, everyone. I’m happy to be speaking with you today. And I hope you and your loved ones continue to be safe and healthy as we enter the holiday season and end of the year. In our first quarter, we accelerated revenue growth, reflecting the momentum from our fourth quarter strong ASV performance, and expanded our operating margin. We continue to progress in our investments in content and technology and in fact, are using a portion of the cost savings associated with the ongoing pandemic, to further fund initiatives in sales and products. We are also pleased to welcome the Truvalue Labs team to FactSet. Given that we closed the transaction in early November, the financial impact on our results is immaterial for this quarter.

The acquisition adds approximately $5 million of ASV, which is included in our reported ASV, plus professional services. We will exclude this amount, for organic-related metrics for fiscal year ’21. As Phil stated earlier, we grew organic ASV plus professional services at 5%, a slight de-acceleration from the previous quarter and reflecting the seasonally slower start to our fiscal year. GAAP revenue increased by 6% to $388 million, while organic revenue, which excludes any impact from foreign exchange and acquisitions, increased 5% to $387 million. Growth was driven primarily by Analytics and CTS. For our geographic segment Americas revenue grew 6%, EMEA came in at 5%, and Asia-Pacific revenue grew 10%. The regions primarily benefited from increases in Analysts and CTS.

GAAP operating expenses grew 5% in the first quarter to $267 million, impacted by, higher cost of sales. Compared to the previous year, our GAAP operating margin expanded by 30 basis points to 31% and our adjusted operating margin increased by 40 basis points to 34%. These improvements are largely due to net savings from continued productivity through workforce mix and a reduction in discretionary expenses, including lower travel and office costs. These benefits were partially offset by higher spend in both compensation and technology. As a percentage of revenue, our cost of sales was 350 basis points higher than last year, on a GAAP and adjusted basis. This result reflects increased hiring from fiscal year ’20 as well as higher compensation expense for our existing employee base.

Growth was also driven by higher technology spend, which includes our shift to the public cloud as part of our digital transformation and multiyear investment plan. This total was partially offset by lower third-party content costs. When expressed as a percentage of revenue, SG&A improved year-over-year by 380 basis points on a GAAP basis and 390 basis points on an adjusted basis. The primary drivers include materially lower travel and entertainment costs, reduced spend due to office closures, and lower facility expense, offset in part by higher compensation costs. The pandemic-related savings are helping to manage a portion of our higher spend. Over the long term, we believe a portion of these savings will become permanent.

Moving on, our tax rate for the quarter was 16% compared to last year’s rate of 14%, which has included income benefits related to a change in the foreign tax rate as well as credits tied to finalizing our annual tax return. GAAP EPS increased 8% to $2.62 this quarter versus $2.43 in the prior year. Adjusted diluted EPS grew 12% to $2.88. Both EPS figures were primarily driven by improved operating results. A reconciliation of our adjustments to GAAP EPS is disclosed at the end of our press release. Free cash flow, which we define as cash generated from operations less capital spending was $71 million for the quarter, an increase of 3% over the same period last year. This increase is primarily due to lower capex on facility spend as we have finished a portion of our office build-outs.

For the first quarter, our ASV retention continued to be above 95%. We grew the total number of clients by 6% compared to our prior year, reflecting the addition of more wealth and corporate clients, an ongoing trend in our client base. Our client retention improved to 90% year-over-year, which speaks to the mission criticality of our solutions and the efforts of our sales teams. For the first quarter, we repurchased 133,000 shares for a total of $43 million at an average share price of $327. We remain disciplined in our buyback program and committed to returning long-term value to our shareholders. We remain measured in our outlook on growth. We also continue to monitor the factors laid out last quarter, potential delays in decision-making, tightened client budget and a challenging new business environment.

As we begin our second quarter, we have more momentum and visibility into our business, as reflected in the size and quality of our pipeline and in our level of client engagement, particularly in their digital transformation. This is an area of competitive strength for FactSet. As we invest for long-term growth in the areas of content and technology, we are redirecting savings, driven largely from the pandemic to fund additional hiring in sales and in the development of products, including in wealth and analytics. As noted earlier, we expect a portion of the T&E, facilities related costs to become permanent post this pandemic environment, enabling us to offset ongoing operational expenses. Our discipline in cost management is also reflected in our continued shift in workforce mix as well as expense rationalization with external vendors. We believe these collective actions will allow us to achieve solid results that are within our FY ’21 guidance ranges. We are reaffirming our guidance for 2021.

With that, we are now ready for questions. Kevin, back to you.

We are still processing the Q&A portion of the conference call. We will be updating it as soon as we analyze and process the con call. Stay tuned here for more updates.

Disclaimer This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc. © COPYRIGHT 2020, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.