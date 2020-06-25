FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) reported its financial results for its third quarter ended May 31, 2020. The top-line rose by 3% driven by higher sales of analytics, content, and technology solutions (CTS), and wealth management solutions.
FactSet increased its quarterly dividend by $0.05 per share or 7% to $0.77 marking the fifteenth consecutive year the company has increased dividends, highlighting its continued commitment to returning value to shareholders. The dividend was paid on June 18, 2020, to holders of record of FactSet’s common stock on May 29, 2020.
For fiscal 2020, the company now expects revenue in the range of $1.485-1.49 billion. The earnings guidance is now predicted to be $9.60-9.80 and adjusted earnings outlook is now projected to be $10.40-10.60. Organic ASV plus professional services are now expected to increase in the range of $60-75 million over fiscal 2019. The change in the anticipated range reflects the currently expected business impacts resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.
