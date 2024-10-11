FAST Earnings: A snapshot of Fastenal’s Q3 2024 financial results

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) on Friday announced third-quarter 2024 financial results, reporting an increase in revenues and flat net income.

Net income came in at $298.1 million or $0.52 per share in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $295.5 million or $0.52 per share in the same period of 2023.

Net sales moved up 4% year-over-year to $1.91 billion in Q3, with net daily sales increasing 1.9% from the prior-year period. The company signed 93 new onsite locations and ended the quarter with a total of 1,986 active sites.

Prior Performance