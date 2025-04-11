Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Other Industries
FAST Earnings: Fastenal reports higher sales and flat earnings for Q1 2025
Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) reported a modest increase in sales for the first quarter of 2025 when its net income remained unchanged year-over-year.
Net income was $298.7 million or $0.52 per share in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $297.7 million or $0.52 per share in the same period of 2024.
Net sales moved up 3% year-over-year to $1.96 billion in Q1, with net daily sales increasing 5% from the prior-year period. The company had 129,996 weighted FMI devices at the end of the quarter.
