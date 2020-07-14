Categories Earnings, Industrials

FAST Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Fastenal Q2 2020 financial results

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) today announced its second quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2020.

Net earnings for the second quarter was $238.9 million, or $0.42 per share, compared to net earnings of $204.6 million, or $0.36 per share in the second quarter of 2019.

Net sales increased 10.3% to $1.50 billion.

Fastenal Company Reports 2020 Second Quarter Earnings

Shares inched up 2% during the pre-market hours following the earnings announcement.

