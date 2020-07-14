Categories Earnings, Industrials
FAST Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Fastenal Q2 2020 financial results
Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) today announced its second quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2020.
Net earnings for the second quarter was $238.9 million, or $0.42 per share, compared to net earnings of $204.6 million, or $0.36 per share in the second quarter of 2019.
Net sales increased 10.3% to $1.50 billion.
Looking forward to listening to management/analysts comments on Q2 results? Stay tuned here for Fastenal Q2 2020 earnings call transcript
Shares inched up 2% during the pre-market hours following the earnings announcement.
