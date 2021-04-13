Categories Earnings Calls, Industrials, Preliminary Transcripts
Fastenal Co. (FAST) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
FAST Earnings Call - Preliminary Transcript
Fastenal Co. (NASDAQ : FAST) Q1 2021 earnings call dated Apr. 13, 2021
Presentation:
Operator
Greetings and welcome to the Fastenal Company’s 2021 First Quarter Earnings Results Conference. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Ms. Ellen Stolts of Fastenal. Thank you. Please go ahead.
Disclaimer
This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc.
© COPYRIGHT 2021, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.
Most Popular
How Alibaba (BABA) and Amazon (AMZN) have created ecosystems for customers
Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) are two giants that can stand side by side. They are both market leaders with large customer bases in the
With low valuation and solid portfolio, Teladoc can be a good bet for long term
The adoption of telemedicine services accelerated since early last year after coronavirus crippled the healthcare system and threw patient-physician interaction out of gear. Healthcare being an essential service, virtual care
Earnings calendar for the week of April 12
The benchmark S&P 500 index set yet another record this week and stayed above the 4,000-mark. Meanwhile, Dow Jones suffered a downturn mid-week, before recouping the losses amid strong gains