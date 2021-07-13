Categories Earnings Call Transcripts, Industrials, Preliminary Transcripts
Fastenal Company (FAST) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
FAST Earnings Call - Preliminary Transcript
Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) Q2 2021 earnings call dated Jul. 13, 2021
Presentation:
Operator
Greetings and welcome to the Fastenal Company 2021 Second Quarter Earnings Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Taylor Ranta of the Fastenal Company. Thank you. Please go ahead.
Disclaimer
This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc.
© COPYRIGHT 2021, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.
Most Popular
IPO News: Here’s what to know when Sera Prognostics goes public this week
The healthcare industry continues to grow at a rapid pace with diagnostic services playing an important role in this space. Women’s health diagnostic company Sera Prognostics is set to go
IPO News: Should you invest in Sight Sciences’ initial public offering?
The continuing stock market rally, at a time when the pandemic-hit economy is struggling to regain strength, has set off an IPO boom indicating that Wall Street is probably headed
Earnings calendar for the week of July 12
Technology stocks took a beating from the government’s decision to restore net neutrality and weighed on the benchmark indexes mid-week. But, the S&P 500 index and Dow Jones Industrial Average