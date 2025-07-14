Fastenal (FAST) Q2 FY25 earnings rise on higher sales

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST), a leading provider of industrial and construction supplies, on Monday reported higher earnings and sales for the second quarter of 2025, despite sluggish market conditions.
Fastenal’s net sales increased 8.6% year-over-year to $2.08 billion, mainly reflecting improved customer contract signings in recent quarters and positive changes in foreign exchange rates. There was an increase in unit sales in Q2, due to a growth in the number of customer sites spending $10K or more per month with Fastenal and an increase in average monthly sales per customer site.
The positive top-line performance translated into a 13% year-over-year increase in net income to $330.3 million or $0.29 per share in the second quarter.
“In mid-2024, we began expanding the stocking of fasteners in our distribution centers. During 2Q25, increased fastener product availability resulted in increased sales and improved our gross profit margin. This also resulted in improved labor productivity in our selling locations,“ said Fastenal’s CEO.
