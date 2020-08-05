Fastly (FSLY): Q2 2020 earnings key highlights

Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) reported second-quarter financial results after the regular trading hours on Wednesday. The company reported revenues and net income that were above street expectations.
However, FSLY shares fell 9% immediately following the announcement. Fastly stock is one of the top performers this year, rising 414% since January.
Looking forward to listening to management/ analyst comments on Q2 results? Stay tuned here for Fastly Q2 2020 earnings call transcript
CEO Joshua Bixby said, “The structural and societal changes resulting from the global pandemic continues to significantly accelerate the need for organizations to prioritize their digital transformation. We are in some of the most uncertain times in modern history, but we now clearly see that the major shift to digital will be long lasting.”
