FDX Earnings: All you need to know about FedEx’s Q2 2022 earnings results
FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) reported second-quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Total revenues increased to $23.5 billion from $20.6 billion in the same period a year ago.
The company reported a GAAP net income of $1.04 billion, or $3.88 per share, compared to $1.23 billion, or $4.5 per share, in the year-ago quarter.
Adjusted net income was $1.30 billion, or $4.83 per share.
