FedEx Corporation (FDX) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Mickey Foster — Vice President of Investor Relations

Frederick W. Smith — Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Rajesh Subramaniam — President and Chief Operating Officer

Brie Carere — Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer

Mike Lenz — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Good afternoon, and welcome to FedEx Corporation's third quarter earnings conference call. The third quarter Form 10-Q, earnings release, stat book as well as our economic forecast on our website at fedex.com.

During our question-and-answer session, callers will be limited to one question in order to allow us to accommodate all those who would like to participate.

I want to remind all listeners that FedEx Corporation desires to take advantage of the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Certain statements in this conference call, such as projections regarding future performance, may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the act. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Joining us on the call today are Fred Smith, Chairman and CEO; Raj Subramaniam, President and COO; Mike Lenz, Executive VP and CFO; Mark Allen, Executive VP, General Counsel and Secretary; Rob Carter, Executive Vice President, FedEx Information Services and CIO, Brie Carere, Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer; Jill Brannon, Executive Vice President and Chief Sales Officer; Don Colleran, President and CEO of FedEx Express; Henry Maier, President and CEO of FedEx Ground; John Smith, President and CEO-Elect of FedEx Ground, and Lance Moll, President and CEO of FedEx Freight.

And now, Fred Smith will share his views on the quarter.

Frederick W. Smith — Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Mickey. First, I want to say how immensely proud I am of our FedEx team members. Since our last earnings call, they’ve completed a historic peak season and using the power of our expanded seven-day-a-week FedEx Ground operations, our team handled record-breaking volumes throughout the holiday shipping season. They also worked diligently to clear the backlog caused by the recent severe winter weather in the US, a 50-year event. They worked night and day to move the backlog quickly and as safely as possible. This includes the many team members who typically perform other duties and volunteered their time to help. We’re sincerely grateful to them and to our customers for their understanding, as we navigated the effects of these massive winter storms.

Our team members are continuing to move the world forward with the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines-related ingredients and supplies throughout the US, Canada and more than 20 other countries around the world. We did a great job on these vaccines during the weather event, too. FedEx is prepared to transport now vaccines to more than 220 countries and territories for as long as necessary to help eradicate COVID-19.

As part of our responsibility to be good stewards of the planet, earlier this month, we announced our bold strategy to achieve carbon-neutral operations globally by 2040. To help reach this goal, we focused our strategy in three key areas: Vehicle electrification, which we’ve been involved in for over a decade; sustainable energy; and carbon sequestration — natural carbon sequestration. In this regard, importantly, our plan includes a pledge to help establish the Yale Center for Natural Carbon Capture. The center will build on the Yale legacy of the school and the environment of world-class research and education to develop measurable carbon capture solutions with an initial focus on helping to offset greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to current airline emissions. Findings will be published and shared so that businesses, industries, and governments globally can benefit from this work.

As reflected in this quarter’s results, continued execution of our strategies is producing strong earnings growth and margin improvement across our company. We expect demand for our unmatched e-commerce and International Express solutions to remain high for the foreseeable future. I’m exceedingly optimistic about the future of FedEx, and again, very grateful to our team members for their hard work.

I’d also like to thank Henry Maier, President and CEO of FedEx Ground, who is retiring at the end of July after more than 35 years of dedicated service at FedEx. We’ll have much more to say about Henry on our next earnings call in June.

Let me now ask Raj, Brie, and Mike to provide their comments, after which we will take your questions. Raj?

Rajesh Subramaniam — President and Chief Operating Officer

Thank you, Fred and good afternoon everybody. Q3 was a strong quarter of growth for FedEx. Despite challenging circumstances, the team performed exceptionally well through the biggest peak season in our company’s history. This included delivering nearly 0.5 billion holiday packages, transporting the first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines here in the US, and increasing collaboration across operating companies.

Our results speak for themselves. In December, we achieved the highest monthly totals in our company’s history in both revenue and operating profit. Results in December were different than previous years. We better maximized our available capacity, and as Brie will cover in a moment, better aligned prices to incremental costs. Peak 2020 was unlike any peak experience before and sets a new standard for future peak seasons.

As Fred mentioned, our operations were impacted by last month’s severe winter weather throughout the United States. Mike will expand more on the scope and unique nature of these storms. And I’m sure many of you have seen reports in the last couple of days, which illustrate the impact these storms had on the overall US economy, including retail sales and manufacturing output. We implemented numerous contingencies to mitigate the impact, including adding sorts, line haul and collaborating across our network to assist in the recovery. I’m very proud of the team for managing through this very challenging situation.

Now, speaking of the team, we announced that Henry Maier will retire this summer and named John Smith, former President and CEO of FedEx Freight, his successor. Lance Moll, former SVP of Operations at FedEx Freight, has been promoted to CEO, and we’re pleased to have all these three gentlemen on the call today.

Now, turning to FedEx Ground. The outstanding margin improvement for Ground in Q3 highlights the success of our ongoing strategic initiatives and investments to improve efficiency and reduce costs associated with the last mile even amid record residential volume levels. These investments continue to pay off. Let me share three examples. Number one, we saw a meaningful improvement in last mile efficiency as service providers improved their stops per hour 21% year-over-year in Q3. Number two, the average cost per stop decreased by 12% year-over-year. And number three, we maximized our assets, expanding to seven-day operations and integrating Ground economy, or formerly FedEx SmartPost, reduced our fixed cost per package by 4% year-over-year. We remain very optimistic for continued profitable growth at Ground.

Collaboration between operating companies continue at an unprecedented rate in Q3. This month marks the one year anniversary of the launch of last mile optimization, which allows us to flex our networks to increase delivery density for residential, rural and deferred packages. LMO will expand to six more markets effective May the 1st, increasing to 63 markets in total and covering two-thirds of the US GDP. Additionally, FedEx Freight has delivered more than 1.75 million shipments for Ground so far this fiscal year. This time last year, Freight had yet to deliver a single Ground shipment as increased support for Ground kicked off in May of 2020.

Finally, turning to FedEx Express. Our global network is moving COVID-19 vaccines, ingredients and supplies as we speak. It has been a coordinated orchestration of our physical and digital capabilities. At FedEx Express, we expect elevated pricing for at least the next 12 months. We know, however, that these prices are not sustainable in the longer term, and we will flex our networks appropriately as commercial capacity returns into the market. In addition, we will continue to improve our efficiency by executing last mile optimization and transforming our European business. In Europe, momentum continues with the physical integration of the TNT network. We recently announced our Europe Restructuring Program, and we are progressing with local consultations as planned and in accordance with local market regulations. April will be a big month as we prepare to roll-out a set of new service capabilities for our customers, which Brie will provide more detail very shortly here.

We’ll complete their integration in Spring 2022, which will bring the physical network integration to a close. Our Paris Hub will be our main Express hub in Europe with Liege serving as [Indecipherable] in the US as our second largest European air hub. We remain focused on optimizing the network and strengthening our capabilities to drive upside in Europe for years to come.

In closing, FedEx remains committed to delivering long-term profitable growth. We have the network, the strategy and the right team in place as we build upon the exceptional results we have seen so far in fiscal year 2021.

With that, let me turn it over to Brie.

Brie Carere — Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer

Thank you, Raj. Good afternoon, everyone. In the United States, we are seeing strong growth and momentum. The US domestic parcel market is expected to grow to 101 million packages a day by calendar year 2022, with e-commerce contributing 86% of total US market growth. E-commerce as a percentage of US retail sales was approximately 21% in Q4 of calendar year 2020, significantly above the pre-pandemic level. We remain excited about the diversification and evolution of the e-commerce market. Some of our largest retail customers reported e-commerce growth rates in the high double and even triple-digits through 2020. As the US reopens, we recognize the potential for a short-term deceleration in e-commerce shopping. However, we are very confident that e-commerce as a percentage of retail, has a long growth runway.

Turning now to peak. It certainly was the ship upon we predicted, a peak upon a peak. We had tremendous growth with almost 500 million packages delivered and 19% year-over-year ADV growth. To the global sales and marketing teams, I could not be more proud of your execution and the momentum you have created.

FY 2021 parcel volume growth remains strong, supported by a portfolio of e-commerce solutions growing at double-digits. Of particular note, our FedEx Ground seven-day a week residential delivery service is one of the fastest-growing services in e-commerce with 70% volume growth in Q3. Overall, year-to-date average daily volume growth remains strong for all customer segments. However, our US small and medium segment grew 35% through the end of February.

In FY 2021 Q3, FedEx total US domestic residential package volume mix was 70% versus 62% a year ago. With the increase of residential packages in our networks, we’re focused on improving yield and product mix. In FY 2021 Q3, we increased FedEx Ground economy yield by 35% and overall US domestic residential yields by 15% year-over-year. It’s important to note, FedEx Ground is formally FedEx SmartPost. While e-commerce is the key driver of the overall growth, in January, our US enterprise B2B volume was at pre-COVID levels.

Turning to our US revenue quality strategy. We continue to actively pursue yield management, product and customer mix strategies. Our primary focus is ensuring large customer pricing aligns to their volume distribution. We continue to manage capacity at FedEx Ground, prioritizing our highest yielding SAM segment as well as our premium home delivery product. As we plan for peak of fiscal year 2022, our peak surcharges will continue to play a critical role.

Turning now to international. Global air cargo capacity remains down 20% year-over-year as of January and we expect air cargo capacity to remain constrained through the end of calendar year 2021. We expect passenger capacity to recover between 55% and 75% of its pre-COVID level by the end of calendar year 2021 with a full recovery not anticipated until 2023 or 2024. From a demand perspective, APAC outbound has recovered to pre-COVID, while Europe outbound is expecting a partial recovery by the end of 2021 and a full recovery sometime in 2023.

With these projections, demand trends will continue to favor freighters and integrators. We are confident in our ability to maintain elevated yields for at least 12 months. With e-commerce driving significant growth internationally, we will increasingly utilize peak surcharges in our international business.

Finally, we are executing commercial strategies to maintain and grow our incremental volume as capacity recovers. Intercontinental performance continues to be very strong. Our total international express yield per pound has again seen impressive double-digit year-over-year improvements in all key markets. Our B2B volumes are recovering to pre-COVID levels in Europe, and are fully recovered in Asia, while our overall growth is fueled by significant B2C volumes.

During our fourth quarter, we will dramatically enhance our European portfolio. As stated on previous calls, with the completion of the road integration in last May, our European road value proposition already gained significant improvements. Our customers have been accessing the unparalleled TNT European road network. In Q4, we will introduce an enhanced Europe-to-the-US value proposition, providing an industry-leading next-day service to the US in twice the number of origin countries currently offered. In addition, we will be launching our new FedEx International Priority Express service, giving our European customers two premium services within Europe, offering customers’ choice between overnight by noon and overnight by end of day. We will be rolling out these new service capabilities to our customers over the coming months.

We will also launch FedEx International Connect Plus from Europe to the United States to Asia and within Europe, providing the service across more than 200 lanes. FedEx International Connect Plus or FICP, has been designed with features of service targeted to reduce the cost to serve, while delivering an outstanding customer experience and is specifically targeted to support our e-commerce customers. The new European transportation portfolio is brought to market through a refreshed and modern online shipping application that has already rolled out in Europe and across 143 countries globally.

In summary, we have great momentum coming out of Q3.

And with that, I’ll turn it over to Mike for his comments.

Mike Lenz — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Brie, and good afternoon, everyone. FedEx delivered significantly improved financial results during the quarter, as we met the challenges of rising demand and limited capacity during our peak season and overcame severe winter weather in February.

Adjusted operating profit increased 120%, and adjusted operating margin increased 210 basis points, primarily due to strong volume growth in US domestic residential package, a 41% increase in FedEx international priority package volume, led by Asia and Europe and solid execution of our revenue management strategies in the face of increasing demand across all our transportation segments. These gains were partially offset by four noteworthy factors. First, higher variable incentive compensation expense of $485 million, including a $125 million special bonus for global frontline team members at FedEx Express; second, lower revenues and higher costs due to significant weather events that reduced operating income by an estimated $350 million; third, the estimated impact of having one fewer operating week day, which was approximately $150 million; and lastly, consolidated direct COVID-19-related cost of approximately $60 million, which does not capture the many accommodations we continue to make across all our operations for the safety of our employees and to comply with various regulations and guidelines.

Given its significance, I want to add further context around the adverse weather impact. First, we always anticipate and have contingencies for demand and operational impacts during our fiscal third quarter, which spans the most active winter weather months. The mid to late February events, in particular, impacted many parts of the country, but were historic throughout the South Central Corridor of the US. The snow amounts in Memphis had not been seen in over 50 years prior to the founding of FedEx and when coupled with a record time nine consecutive days below freezing, had a significant impact on our operations, as Fred and Raj mentioned.

Our Indianapolis and North Texas Express hubs were impacted as well. Demand was deferred as significant portions of the US population were impacted by the various weather events. Of the $350 million estimated impact, $240 million was at Express, $85 million at Ground, and $25 million at Freight. Despite that, the Express segment reported adjusted operating profit of $514 million with an adjusted operating margin of 4.8%, up 260 basis points, driven by significant volume growth in both international export and US domestic package, as well as higher international priority yields.

In the quarter, Express absorbed $340 million higher variable incentive compensation expense and was on pace to deliver record third quarter operating profit prior to the February weather. FedEx Ground had an exceptional peak and third quarter, growing operating margin 270 basis points over the prior year to 8.8%. Operating income of $702 million was the highest third quarter in FedEx Ground’s history. Yield grew 11%, while volumes were up 25%, resulting in 37% growth in revenues, which more than offset headwinds, including increased payments to our independent service providers, higher labor rates, and higher variable incentive compensation of $70 million. As Raj and Brie highlighted, our commercial and operational initiatives are yielding and will continue to yield profitable growth at Ground, as we capitalize on the e-commerce opportunity.

Turning to FedEx Freight, operating income increased 5% despite the impact of increased variable compensation and the weather. Freight continues to post excellent results with their focus on revenue quality, aligning their cost structure with current business levels, and improving operational efficiencies. Freight also provided critical peak season operational support to both Ground and Express. Our effective tax rate was 15% for the quarter due to tax benefits of $108 million, resulting from a tax rate increase in the Netherlands applied to a deferred tax balances and associated with a $300 million voluntary contribution to our qualified US pension plans.

Now, turning to what’s ahead. While there remains a degree of uncertainty as we begin to see progress in combating the pandemic, we are projecting full year adjusted earnings per share of $17.60 to $18.20, compared to $9.50 adjusted EPS in FY 2020. We expect our effective tax rate prior to the year-end mark-to-market adjustment to be between 21% and 22% for the full year fiscal 2021. We expect higher revenue, operating income, and operating margins on a year-over-year basis at all our transportation segments in the fourth quarter, which does include one additional operating week day.

These forecasts assume continued recovery in US industrial production and global trade, no additional COVID-19-related business restrictions, and current fuel price expectations. With this forecast, we expect higher variable incentive compensation expense in the fourth quarter, as we plan to reward our employees for their achievements this year. The year-over-year increase is expected to be slightly higher than the third quarter excluding the $125 million special bonus I mentioned previously.

Earlier, Fred mentioned our sustainability initiatives and we will record our $100 million pledge to Yale University in our fourth quarter results. For Express in the fourth quarter, there will be no benefit from the reduction in the aviation excise tax and the CARES Act, which expired on December 31st. In addition, Express maintenance costs will be higher year-over-year in the fourth quarter as we execute on our flexible air fleet strategy. Just over a year ago, we shared with you plans to temporarily park the equivalent of seven MD-11s. Given the increased demand, we are efficiently adding needed capacity for our customers by investing in maintenance expense to utilize aircraft from temporary storage. As of now, we plan to have no temporarily parked MD-11s prior to next peak season. This illustrates our ability to flex capacity up or down in a financially efficient manner in response to changes in the market.

Our capital spending focus remains on strategic investments that will reduce our cost structure, improve our efficiency, and increase our capacity to profitably meet market growth demands. Our FY 2021 capex forecast is now $5.7 billion due to changes in the timing of aircraft payments, as well as the acceleration of FedEx Ground capacity initiatives. That projects to roughly 6.9% of expected revenue, which is the lowest level in over 10 years. While we have not finalized our FY 2022 plans, capital spending will increase, as we invest in capacity and proceed with investments in replacement capital previously deferred. That said, I anticipate capex, as a percentage of revenue will be 8% or less, which remains less than our historical capital intensity. We will provide more specifics in June.

Looking at liquidity on the balance sheet, we ended the third quarter with $8.9 billion in cash and cash equivalents, and on Tuesday, renewed our $2 billion five-year credit agreement and $1.5 billion 364-day credit agreement. The key aspect of our capital allocation strategy moving forward will be strengthening our balance sheet and repayment of outstanding debt. Given our strong cash flows and liquidity position, we are evaluating potential transactions to reduce and refinance existing debt. The timing of any transaction will be based on market conditions, and we would incur costs related to these transactions, which may be material.

I’ll close by reiterating, I have great confidence in our ability to build on the successes we have had this year as we execute our plans to generate sustainable long-term growth in earnings and cash flow.

And with that, we can move to the question-and-answer session.

