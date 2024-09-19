Categories LATEST
FedEx Q1 2025 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Follow Along with the Real-Time Transcript
FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) will report first-quarter 2025 earnings today at 4:05 p.m. ET. It is estimated that the cargo giant’s earnings and revenue increased in Q1.
Market watchers forecast Q1 revenue of $21.93 billion, which is slightly higher than the revenue the company generated in the prior year quarter. First-quarter net income is expected to have increased to $4.76 per share from $4.55 per share in the same period of fiscal 2024.
In the fourth quarter, adjusted earnings increased to $5.41 per share from $4.94 per share in the year-ago period. Unadjusted profit was $1.47 billion or $5.94 per share in the May quarter, vs. $1.54 billion or $6.05 per share in the corresponding period of 2023. Total revenues were $22.10 billion in Q4, compared to $21.93 billion last year.
