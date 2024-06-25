FedEx Q4 2024 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Follow Along with the Real-Time Transcript

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is all set to report fourth-quarter results today at 4:10 p.m. ET. It is estimated that the cargo giant’s earnings and revenue increased during the quarter.

As per analysts’ average estimate, Q4 revenue is expected to be $22.07 billion, which is slightly higher than the $21.93 billion recorded in the prior-year quarter. They predict an 8% increase in Q4 adjusted earnings to $5.35 per share.

In the third quarter, adjusted profit came in at $3.86 per share, compared to $3.41 per share in the year-ago period. On a reported basis, net income was $879 million or $3.51 per share in the February quarter, vs. $771 million or $3.05 per share in the corresponding period of 2023. Total revenues were $21.7 billion in the third quarter, compared to $22.2 billion a year earlier.