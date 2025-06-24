Categories LATEST
FedEx Q4 2025 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Follow Along with the Real-Time Transcript
FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2025 earnings today at 4:00 p.m. ET. In the prior quarter, the cargo giant’s revenue and adjusted earnings increased year-over-year.
For the third quarter of 2025, FedEx reported revenues of $22.2 billion, up 2% compared to the same quarter a year ago. Net income, on a reported basis, increased to $909 million or $3.76 per share in Q3 from $879 million or $3.51 per share in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings increased 17% year-over-year to $4.51 per share.
For fiscal 2025, the management expects revenues to be flat to slightly down year-over-year. It is looking for full-year earnings per share in the range of $15.15 to 15.75, and adjusted earnings per share between $18.00 and 18.60.
