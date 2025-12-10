FedEx set to report Q1 FY26 results on Dec. 18. Here’s what to expect

FedEx Corp. (FDX) is preparing to report earnings while it continues to reshape its role in the global logistics landscape. Known for its diversified business model, the company is streamlining operations by integrating its networks with technology-driven tracking and efficiency programs like DRIVE. Management’s current priorities emphasize improving customer experience while advancing cost efficiency, underscoring FedEx’s efforts to adapt to shifting industry demands.

Estimates

When the cargo giant reports its second-quarter FY26 earnings on December 18, after the closing bell, Wall Street analysts will be expecting adjusted earnings of $4.09 per share and revenues of $22.8 billion. That is higher compared to $4.05 per share the company earned in Q2 2025, on revenues of $21.97 billion. The top line and earnings have beaten estimates in the trailing two quarters.

On Wednesday, FedEx shares traded near their early-year levels, following a period of sharp volatility. After recovering from a two-year low in April, FDX has maintained the momentum, growing 10% in the past 30 days alone. Regular dividend hikes and a healthy yield make the stock a compelling income investment.

Q1 Outcome

For Q1 2026, the package delivery company reported revenues of $22.2 billion, compared to $21.58 billion in the same quarter a year ago. Adjusted earnings increased to $3.83 per share in the first quarter from $3.60 per share in the year-ago quarter, exceeding Wall Street’s expectations. On a reported basis, net income was $824 million or $3.46 per share in the August quarter, compared to $794 million or $3.21 per share in Q1 2025.

Earlier, the FedEx leadership said it expects revenues to grow 4-6% year-over-year in fiscal 2026. The guidance for unadjusted earnings per share is $14.20 to $16.00. Full-year adjusted earnings are expected to be in the range of $17.20 per share to $19.0 per share. The company expects a $1-billion hit this year due to tariff-driven trade disruption — a combination of higher customs clearance costs and a decline in volume, particularly in China–US shipments.

“Our Founder’s vision more than 45 years ago that information about the package is as important as the package itself has proven prescient. Today, FedEx operates an advanced digital twin that goes beyond tracking. It is becoming an intelligent system that anticipates disruptions, provides optimized route information in real-time, and creates predictive customer experiences. We move 17 million packages through our network daily, generating two petabytes of data and 100 billion transactions across software applications,” FedEx’s CEO Raj Subramaniam said in his post-earnings interaction with analysts.

Strategy

FedEx has a reputation for speed and reliability, and it continues to set benchmarks in e-commerce fulfillment and global trade logistics. Recent data show that the company moves 17 million packages through its network daily. However, the US government’s new trade policy poses a challenge to the company, mainly in the form of a demand slowdown in China, its second-largest market.

FedEx’s stock has gained around 23% in the past six months. The shares have consistently stayed above their 12-month average value of $241.72 in recent weeks.