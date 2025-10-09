Ferrari (RACE) raises fiscal 2025 guidance, sets long-term target

Sportscar maker Ferrari NV (NYSE: RACE) on Thursday updated its financial guidance, raising full-year 2025 revenue and earnings forecasts.
- The management lifted its full-year revenue guidance to approximately €7.1 billion from the previous forecast of around €7.0 billion
- The FY25 EPS forecast has been revised up to €8.80 from the earlier projection of €8.60
- The company reiterated its adjusted EBITDA margin for fiscal 2025 at around 38.3%
- Now, it expects industrial free cash flow to be approximately €1.30 billion, compared to the initial guidance of around €1.20 billion
- Ferrari is planning to increase the dividend payout to 40% of adjusted net profit starting from the 2025 annual results
- It will commence a new share repurchase program of approximately €3.5 billion, to be executed from 2026 to the end of the plan
- For 2030, the Ferrari leadership targets total revenues of €9.0 billion and an EBITDA of at least €3.6 billion
