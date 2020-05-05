Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE: FCAU) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) Q3 2020 earnings call dated

Joe Veltri — Vice President, Investor Relations

Michael Manley — Chief Executive Officer

Richard Palmer — Chief Financial Officer and Head of Business Development

Joe Veltri — Vice President, Investor Relations

Thank you, Jody, and welcome to everyone joining us today as we review FCA’s 2020 first year results. First, however, I would just like to express my personal wishes that you and all of your loved ones are safe and well during this unprecedented situation we are all going through right now. For today’s call, the presentation material as well as the related earnings release can be found under the Investors section of FCA’s Group website. Our call today will be hosted by the Group’s Chief Executive Officer, Mike Manley; and Richard Palmer, the Group’s CFO. After their initial presentation, both Mike and Richard will be available to answer questions.

However, before we begin, I just want to point out that any forward-looking statements that might be made during today’s call are subject to the risks and uncertainties that are noted in the safe harbor statement, which you can find on Page 2 of today’s presentation. And as always, the call will be governed by that language.

With that, I want to turn the call over to Mike.

Michael Manley — Chief Executive Officer

Well, thank you, Joe. Good afternoon, good morning, everybody. I’m just going to also add mine and the rest of the FCA colleagues’ wishes to Joe’s that he opened the call with. Hopefully everybody in your families, as he said, are safe and well.

So, as customary, I’m going to take you briefly through our operational highlights for the quarter and also explain the actions we’ve taken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. So, firstly and very importantly, protect and support our employees and the communities within which we operate and, secondly, to protect our company to ensure we transition through this crisis. Richard will then walk you through the financials in more detail.

And as you have seen, and this is the same for many other companies, COVID-19 has had a significant impact on our Q1 results. So when Richard is taking you through, I’ll be back to talk about our rigorous plans of getting the business back up and running in each region and through the immediate actions we have taken to remove costs, preserve liquidity and implement new safety protocols, I believe that we will emerge from this crisis stronger than ever.

So now before we go through the slides. I’d also like to personally thank all of our employees for their continued dedication during this unprecedented period. To those of you who are applying your skills for the benefit of our communities by converting our facilities in Brazil and Argentina to makeshift field hospitals, repairing ventilators, assembling key components to assist ventilator manufacturers and producing face masks. For those who volunteer to keep our plants –our parts distribution centers running to help keep first responders and commercial vehicles on the road, and to our cross-functional teams who have formulated comprehensive data-driven procedures that will be replicated around the world to ensure that everyone returning to work at an FCA facility is comfortable and confident, and we have plans to keep them safe.

And finally, to all of those who have adjusted their lives and the lives of their families to work-from-home, my thanks to all of you for your flexibility and resilience that you’ve demonstrated during these unprecedented times, and I have to say, when I look at everything that you have done, weather it’s in the community or to support your colleagues or to get us ready for the restart of the business, you make me very proud to be part of this team, so thank you.

So, to begin with, before the virus outbreak and the resulting disruption in demand, I can say, we were on track for a strong quarter in terms of both sales and market share, which was in line with the performance we expected when we initially issued our guidance for the year. Now, as the pandemic took hold region by region, we took swift actions to abruptly stop production around the globe, which is something we have never experienced before or envisaged we would have to do.

And as I mentioned earlier, the pandemic has a significant impact on our Q1 results. Our adjusted EBIT was down 95% year-over-year. However, we were able to remain profitable as a Group as well as in North America adjusted EBIT was EUR0.5 billion with margin at 3.8%. We went into this crisis with a very strong balance sheet and, notwithstanding the significant cash outflows during the period, we ended the quarter with EUR18.6 billion of available liquidity. This was further strengthened in April with a new EUR3.5 billion incremental bridge credit facility. Now, despite the market downturn, we significantly increased our market share during the quarter in North America gaining 40 basis points and in Latin America, share was up 70 basis points. And prior to the pandemic hitting EMEA, we had held our share through February.

Now, sales of Ram pickups in the US were also very strong in the quarter with sales up 7% year-over-year. And despite the stay-at-home orders initiated through many parts of the market beginning in mid-March, our segment share was up 100 basis points to 24.1%. So, as I said at the beginning, we made a good start through the first two months of this year.

Now, although each of our regions are at different stages of the virus trajectory, several governments around the world are beginning to progressively ease shelter-in-place orders and allow businesses to reopen and people to return to work. As such, we resumed production in China at the end of February, and last week plants in Italy began to reopen. We’ve also mapped out detailed plans to resume production in all other regions as the local restrictions are lifted. And I’ll be sharing the details of that with you later in the presentation. Now, as you know, we also announced that our AGM will be postponed until late June. In addition, given the current situation, the resolution related to the EUR1.1 billion ordinary dividend announced in December is also under review at this time.

Now, as I mentioned during my opening comments, a clear priority for us has and will continue to be to ensure the safety and well being of the FCA family and our communities, including first responders. And I’d like to spend a little bit of time updating you on what we have done in that regard. In manufacturing, we immediately suspended production temporarily at all of our plants and we implemented comprehensive safety protocols in all of our facilities. In our office locations, we made remote working available to employees where feasible and, in many cases, this was in advance of local stay-at-home orders.

And I also want to highlight the work being done across the company to help our local communities as well as the support we’ve given the first responders and healthcare workers. In China, when the virus first hit, FCA sourced and donated 500,000 masks. In addition, our China joint venture donated vehicles and medical materials to local non-profits and hospitals. In Italy, our engineering and manufacturing teams are working with Siare Engineering, the only domestic producer of ventilators to significantly increase their output.

We also made a fleet of 300,000 Fiat and Jeep vehicles available — sorry 300 — Fiat and Jeep vehicles available to the Italian Red Cross for distribution of food and medicine across the country and also provided several ambulances based upon the fear to cater. In North America, we’re working with non-profit organizations to provide meals to children who typically rely on meals at school and today we have provided over 1,500,000 meals. We’ve also donated more than 1 million face masks to healthcare workers and first responders throughout North America.

In Brazil, we’ve built the first makeshift field hospitals for low-income families with a 200-bed capacity in a record seven days, and we’re in the process of building two additional 100-bed makeshift field hospitals in Brazil and Argentina. And we’re also supporting ventilator manufacturers to increase production capacity in Brazil with over 10,000 ventilators already produced for the government. And in China, we converted a [Indecipherable] plant to produce face masks. We were able to install the whole production process, including the clean-room, in less than six weeks, starting from scratch. We’re also converting additional plants in Michigan and Brazil, and we will be capable of producing 7.5 million masks per month by early June to support our internal needs as well as to the nation to first responders and healthcare workers.

Now, during the pause in production, our regional security leads and health and safety teams have been working together to identify together to identify and implement best practice at the global level, combining our scale, experience and lessons learned from other locations, obviously with input from external health experts.

We’ve reconfigured common areas, offices and workstations, including the installation of protective barriers, to ensure proper social distancing and we’ve expanded our already extensive cleaning protocols. We’re providing personal protective equipment to all employees and we have implemented new procedures such as temperature checks and all site entrances, work breaks are organized by area and phased throughout each shift, reduced maximum occupancy at company cafeterias and extended hours of service, and we’re providing training on safety standards via e-learning platforms.

Our employees at facilities, other than our plants, will progressively return to work over the next few months, while continuing to leverage the flexibility of remote working. The first phase of employees to return on site are those who need to access test facilities and laboratories and then transition others at an appropriate time. So often being a simple on-off switch, our reopening will be gradual and the responsible process of the safety and well-being of our employees always remaining at the forefront.

So now let me turn to our commercial performance for the quarter. The overall market was down year-over-year in each of our regions with the more pronounced decline in APAC and EMEA, where the virus hit earlier than in other regions. In North America and Latin America, where the pandemic hit later in the quarter, the industry decline was limited to around 13% to 14%. However, despite lower overall demand, we gained significant market share in both of those regions.

Our strong share in LATAM was on the back of performance in the SUV, pickup and commercial vehicle segments, while in North America, our share gain was driven by the substantial increase in Ram pickup sales. For Europe and, in particular Italy, an important market for us, we held share at 25.3%, while we did see some share declines in Spain and France. Now while many of our dealers being mandated to close, we enhanced our online sales initiatives in place across the regions to help minimize the impact on our sales. As an example, more than 90% of our US dealer network has implemented web-based tools to sell cars and trucks.

Now, as I said, Richard will take you through the financials in detail, so I’m just going to give you a quick overview of our results for the quarter. Combined shipments were down 21%, mainly due to the temporary production stoppages and the disruption in demand experienced in all regions due to COVID-19. Although we were on track for a solid first quarter prior to the pandemic hitting and the fact that we took quick and decisive actions to address the impacts of COVID-19, our adjusted EBIT was down 95% year-over-year as a dramatic drop in our global volumes evolved so rapidly and late in the quarter that the effect of our actions did not have a meaningful impact. However, later I will discuss the range of actions we have and are taking to reduce our cost structure and the relative financial impact of those.

While we typically have negative free cash flows in the first quarter, Q1 has a significantly higher cash burn as the lower volumes have an impact on profitability and their abrupt production stoppage resulted in the natural unwinding of working capital. In addition, our capex spend returned to a normal level of EUR2.3 billion compared to an unusually low level last year. And as noted earlier, despite the significant negative cash flows, we ended the quarter with an available liquidity at EUR18.6 billion, and we further strengthened our liquidity with addition of a new EUR3.5 billion bridge credit facility syndicated in April.

Now, with that, I will hand it over to Richard.

Richard Palmer — Chief Financial Officer and Head of Business Development

Thank you, Mike. So, just to continue on some further details on Page 6, as Mike mentioned, our adjusted EBIT was down 95% following the abrupt loss of volumes in March, and that led to an adjusted net loss of EUR471 million, driven by the reduction in adjusted EBIT. Finance charges were slightly down but offset by higher taxes at an adjusted level due to the balance sheet remeasurement of our Mexican operations’ deferred tax liabilities as a result of the weakening of the Mexican peso. The net loss of EUR1.7 billion included impairment charges of EUR0.6 billion and deferred tax asset write-offs of EUR0.5 billion, mainly a result of the estimated impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market outlook of the Group’s operations mainly in EMEA and Latin America.

Industrial free cash flows, as Mike mentioned, were negative EUR5.1 billion driven by the working capital absorption and increased capex. Available liquidity was reduced by EUR4.5 billion with part of the negative cash flow offset by reduced financial services portfolio and debt issuances. The liquidity at 31st of March does not include the EUR3.5 billion bridge-to-bond facility signed on March 26th and syndicated in April with a group of 13 banks. That facility has an initial term of 12 months extendable for a further six months and is structured to support the Group in relation to access to capital markets. As we announced in our recent press release, we fully drew down our EUR6.25 billion revolver on April 20th. That revolver has a duration through April 23 for Tranche A and April 24 for Tranche B.

Moving on to Page 7, where we show the Group adjusted EBIT by operational driver. Volume was down 204,000 units at a consolidated level, mainly due to the production stoppages in all the regions, EMEA was down 97,000 units and North America down 87,000 units, which contributed to a positive mix due to lower North America reduction. Negative price was driven mainly by Latin America due to the non-repeat of positive tax credit impacts in 2019.

Our industrial costs were negative in North America for EUR100 million due to warranty reserve adjustments and some logistics costs, and negative in LATAM due to cost inflation. SG&A was reduced in EMEA as actions continue to improve efficiency and in North America and other regions as actions to reduce sales and marketing spend were implemented at the end of the quarter.

Moving on to Page 8, we review the industrial free cash flow. Our Q1 cash flow is typically negative due to increases in inventory of those work-in-progress and finished goods as production restarts after the Christmas shutdown. This year the negative cash flow was EUR5.1 billion, impacted by COVID-19, which was largely the reason for a EUR1 billion reduction in EBITDA and contribute significantly to the EUR3.5 billion negative working capital impact, as all of our plants ceased production during March and demand slowed significantly in many markets. A EUR2.8 billion difference on working capital year-over-year was mainly due to a reduction in trade and other payables for around EUR2 billion and a higher increase in inventories due mainly to higher work-in-progress and materials balances from plant shutdowns and increased new vehicle stocks principally in EMEA.

Change in provisions was negative in line with prior year due to a reduction in sequential volumes, partly offset by increased provision for warranty. Capex was EUR1 billion higher than prior year and in line with our expectations as we invest in a number of key products for Jeep and Maserati. We closed the quarter with a net industrial cash position of substantially zero compared to net industrial cash of EUR4.9 billion at year-end 2019.

On Page 9, we summarize the adjusted EBIT by region, which we will review in the following pages.

And moving to Page 10, we show the NAFTA region — sorry, the North America region. Shipments were down 16% or 87,000 units, primarily due to the temporary suspension of production from March 18. Total North America dealer stock was reduced in the quarter from 672,000 units at the end of 2092 — 2019 to 635,000 units, and the reduction has continued in April. Revenues were EUR14.5 billion, down 9% or 12% at constant FX with positive mix due to Jeep Gladiator and Ram heavy-duty. Despite the impact of COVID-19, adjusted EBIT was EUR548 million with a 3.8% margin, a reduction of nearly 50% compared to prior year.

Looking at the adjusted EBIT drivers, clearly volume was the main impact, partly offset by positive mix due to Ram heavy-duty and Jeep Gladiator. Industrial costs were negative due to the increased warranty expenses, as I mentioned earlier, as well as plant preparation costs at Warren for the Grand Wagoneer. The savings in SG&A relate principally to the reduced advertising spending in March.

On Page 11, we show APAC performance. Here, the impact of COVID-19 on production started in January and combined shipments were down 49% to 20,000 units, mainly due to the China JV, which was down 66%. Consolidated shipments were down 24% to 13,000 units with Jeep Compass and Alfa Romeo both down, and consequently revenues decreased to 21%. The adjusted EBIT loss for the quarter was EUR59 million with negative volume as explained, as well as increased industrial costs due largely to reduced royalty income from the China JV, partly offset by cost reduction in sales and marketing expenses.

Moving to Page 12, we review the EMEA region results. Consolidated shipments were down 97,000 units, of 32% to 205,000 for the quarter. The best performing brands were Fiat Professional down 20% and Ram and Dodge that were positive admittedly on very low volumes but growing in the Middle East. Alfa Romeo was down 45% and Jeep down 40%. Dealer inventory was reduced from year-end to 227,000 units and to — in comparing to last year down 20,000 units. Net revenues were down in line with shipments by 26% and reduced volume was the key driver of the adjusted EBIT loss of EUR270 million.

Industrial costs were also negative due to increased compliance costs and the non-repeat of positive reserve adjustments last year, partially offset by lower depreciation and amortization and fixed cost reductions in our plants. SG&A cost actions are positive for over EUR50 million with 50% due to reduced marketing spend and 50% due to ongoing overhead cost containment actions.

On Page 13, we see the Latin America performance. Shipments were down 12%, production was impacted in late March in both Brazil and Argentina. Net revenues were down 32% or 23% at constant FX. The reduction was due both to lower volumes and to the non-repeat of prior year one-off tax credits. Adjusted EBIT was a loss of EUR27 million for the quarter. COVID-19 was the factor both on volumes and on pricing and industrial cost, where actions to offset inflation were more difficult to execute, aggravated by the weaker Brazilian real, making imported components more expensive. Net price would have been positive in the absence of the non-repeat of tax credits mentioned earlier. Industrial costs were negative due to inflation and raw materials as well as FX.

On Page 14, we review Maserati. Sales were down 46% with China down 75%. North America was better performing, down 23%. Shipments were down due to the market disruption in China and Europe earlier in the quarter, followed by the suspension of production in mid-March. As a result, net revenues were down 46% and adjusted EBIT was a loss of EUR75 million due to the lower volumes and negative mix as China was more impacted than other markets.

On Page 15, we show our market outlook for 2020. The significant demand uncertainties in all regions, coupled with the regional operating restrictions, led us to withdraw our 2020 financial guidance in the middle of March. Since then, we are focused on reducing our cost base and slowing some of our investment programs to conserve cash. We have successfully restarted our plant in China and our LCV plant in Italy. I believe we will continue to phase in other plant restarts during Q2.

Despite that, we expect Q2 to be the worst quarter of the year from a financial performance viewpoint with a significant adjusted EBIT loss and negative industrial free cash flow, with operations then ramping up through May and June. We expect to have a good level of liquidity at the end of June and then an improved financial performance in the second half. The market forecast above are our best guess and show our three main regions down by 20% to 30% year-over-year.

Now, I will hand the call back to Mike. Thank you.

Michael Manley — Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Richard. So, as you saw, the pandemic had a significant impact on our Q1 results. And well throughout this unprecedented global event, our first priority has been the safety and well-being of our employees and local community. Our leadership team has also spent a great deal of time planning and executing on how we’re going to restart our business. And I can tell you that having worked side by side with a majority of this vastly experienced leadership team over the past 10 years, and through other crisis, I am extremely confident in the robustness and successful execution of these plans.

In our plants, we’ve evaluated several thousand workstations and other work areas and reconfigured certain workstations as required as well as implemented best practices based on our global expertise to ensure maximum protection for our employees. I have made regular checks of the work being done at our Technology Center in Auburn Hills and changes will be evident to our people before even entering the building. The overall working day has been rethought to include staggered start times, thermal imaging cameras, revised flows and processes for every site, one-way traffic direction [Indecipherable] and sanitizing dispensers at all entry points and new face masks provided every day upon arrival.

Now we’ve worked closely with all relevant stakeholders, including our suppliers and dealers, to make sure they’re also ready to restart with the proper health and safety protocols in place. And together, we have developed and implemented robust plans to restart production and vehicle sales once local restrictions are lifted.

Now, we’ve been working very hard to continue our development activities for key programs in order to minimize any launch delays. For example, in EMEA, we have focused our initial product start actions on our upcoming launches of the Fiat 500 BEV and Jeep Renegade and Compass plug-in hybrid models. We’ve also been working flat out to fulfill our commitments to our customers and dealers.

Now, we’ve implemented remote sales programs in key markets along with a range of commercial initiatives to facilitate the vehicle purchasing process for our customers. In the US, we recently relaunched our new online retail experience, which helps dealers handle the entire purchase process from trade-in to final signatures. This tool is now available on all of our brand websites and over 1,000 of our US dealers are using it.

In many European markets, the car at home project connects customers and sales people via video chat has been rolled out. And in order to support customers who are now faced with unexpected financial challenges, we’re offering special incentives such as no percent financing for 84 months and no payment for 90 days on select models in the US. In Canada, we are offering no payment from upto 120 days on certain models across all of our brands and, in Italy, we deferred payment of first instalments until next year for all customers financing a vehicle purchase through FCA Bank.

Now, despite this unexpected crisis, we remain committed to the merger with Group PSA that’s going to create a leading global mobility company. And together, we continue to make progress on the multiple work streams being led by senior leadership at both companies, and we remain committed to completing the transaction by the end of 2020 or early 2021. And to, no doubt, preempt one [Phonetic] or more of your questions despite certain market rumors or speculation, the term of the deal have not been changed.

I’m now going to take you through three key areas of the business. Firstly, the actions we’ve taken to minimize the loss and to preserve cash. Then I’ll detail the plans and current projected start dates for our plants around the world. And finally, having carried out detailed cash stress tests, I’m going to talk about our liquidity going forward.

Now, given the unprecedented nature of this event, we’ve taken this opportunity to challenge the historical norms of our business model. We’ve taken quick actions to safeguard the earnings power of the company and preserve cash. Many of the actions put in place will continue to benefit us beyond the crisis and will help us to emerge as a healthier company than we were pre-crisis. As I will show you in a minute, our plan is to continue implementing our production restart plans across the regions during the second quarter. However, during the period where all plants are shut down, our personnel costs have come down by approximately 50%. We expect to reduce capex spending for 2020 by approximately EUR1 billion. And while no vehicle programs have been canceled to date, some have been re-timed by up to three months.

Now, in addition to that, and based on the collective efforts of our teams, we expect to eliminate in excess of EUR2 billion of operating costs for the full year from other actions that we have taken. Now with many dealerships closed and employees under stay-at-home orders in most areas, we’ve significantly reduced marketing spend and have refocused our efforts to support retail-dealer channels where they’re open and through the use of digital media elsewhere. The stay-at-home orders have also caused us to reduce our R&D activities, which includes the suspension of most activities where we contract with supplemental workers. Now, as you can imagine, any non-essential services have also been canceled or at least postponed.

And finally, in addition to pay cuts and salary deferrals taken by most salary employees, our Chairman and non-executive Board members have agreed to forego their remaining compensation this year. And I’d like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank our Board and Chairman for the support that they show on us.

Moving on to Slide 18, and this slide shows the details of the planned gradual and disciplined restart timing of our plants in each region. Production ramp-up will vary by plant and manufacturing efficiency will of course be reduced because of the additional procedures in place to ensure worker safety, including greater distancing between workstations and additional sanitation procedures.

However, one of our weaknesses in the past now becomes an area of opportunity because most of our plants outside North America were not running at full capacity prior to the pandemic. So we expect to be able to recover this lost efficiency in those regions rather quickly. We’re going to prioritize the production of electrified vehicles, which are a core part of our strategy to meet compliance requirements in all regions, but we will also be focusing on higher margin products and models where we have low existing inventory levels. I think the most important point to note is that production levels will be aligned to consumer demand to ensure we do not build up inventory.

Now, as you can see from the restart dates, we expect all plants in North America to restart in the week of May 18th, with the exception of Belvidere, which will be back up and running, we think, by June 1st. Now this plan has been developed following continuous discussions with the UAW and the Governors of the states within which we operate, particularly Governor Whitmer from Michigan. This is a reflection of the progress that has been made in our home states and the comprehensive health and safety measures we are adopting in our plants. Now obviously we don’t expect that to change between now and the 18th, but we will continue to work very closely with each of the Governors to make sure that we progress towards that reopening on May 18th.

In APAC, our joint venture plants in China have been back up and running for approximately two months, and we’re happy to report that we have had no issues to-date, which gives us a high degree of confidence that we can effectively and efficiently restart our production globally as we implement these procedures across the other regions. And we plan to introduce our operations in India, following the lift of the nationwide lockdown.

In Italy, following the breakthrough agreement with the Italian unions, which has become a benchmark for safety protocols for the rest of the Italian industry, we were able to restart operations of several of our facilities on April 27th, one week before the national lockdown ended. Now, we have resumed production in our Sevel plant, the largest van assembly facility in Europe, and we’re already running at 70% of the normal run rate and the ramp-up was faster than we had expected.

We also reopened some components divisions at four other Italian sites together with R&D activities and pre-series production of some of our new electrified models, specifically the Fiat 500 BEV in Turin and the Jeep Renegade and Jeep Compass plug-in hybrids in Melfi. And we plan to restart the majority of remaining plants in Europe starting from late May, and our plan is all plants be restarted by early July.

In LATAM, we’re planning that all of our plants in Brazil and Argentina will be back up and running by mid-May. I would say, however, we’re watching progress in the region on a daily basis to ensure we restart at the appropriate time. Maserati will resume production in Turin by the end of this month, while the plant in Modena is currently being retooled for production of the new MC20 super sports car, and therefore will reopen by early July.

And finally, of course, we’re also working with our suppliers to ensure they are ready at the same time and with the proper measures in place. So based on webinars and surveys we conducted with our supplier base across the regions, we have confirmed their readiness is in line with each of our plant restart dates, but we’re obviously as prepared as we can be should anything interrupt that plan.

So let me wrap up by saying that overall we recognized that pandemic and its impact are here for the foreseeable future, and it has caused us to rethink our entire business model. In addition, it will continue to impact our future results, particularly in the second quarter of this year for which we expect to report a net loss and significant negative cash flows, all of which by the way are factored into our liquidity forecasts. However, as I mentioned, this experienced leadership team has navigated FCA through more than one crisis in recent years and has a proven track record of developing and executing on plans to address the situations and ensure we come out stronger on the other side. I cannot stress enough our number one priority has been and will always be the safety and well-being of our employees and our communities.

And after taking a hard and solid look to our cost base, we’ve developed an action plan that is expected to net over EUR2 billion of operating cost savings in 2020. Now, with respect to liquidity, our internal stress test confirms we have sufficient liquidity beyond 2020 under scenario assuming at least 50% reduction in industry volumes across all regions.

We have an operational restart plan that we’re confident we will execute on as local conditions allow. And as Richard mentioned earlier, given the fluidity of the current situation, we have withdrawn our 2020 guidance. And finally, notwithstanding all of this, we continue to push forward to PSA on the merger process and still expect to close the transaction on the timetable we laid out back in December.

And now before taking questions, I just want to add one last comment. I firmly believe our company is in a position that when the market recovers, we will return to the positive momentum we were experiencing prior to this horrible pandemic. In fact, looking at our sales performance in April, based on our internal estimates, we’re once again able to gain retail share in the US as our retail-to-retail share increased to 14.1%, which is over 2 percentage points higher than April 2019. And all of this is because we have a strong portfolio of brands, solid business plan, which includes a robust product pipeline and a resilient culture, and all of this will be enhanced with the opportunities planned as part of the proposed merger with PSA.

So with that, Joe, I’m going to hand it back to you and, if you don’t mind, we can start the Q&A.

Joe Veltri — Vice President, Investor Relations

Thank you, Mike. Jody, I think we can now open up the lines for questions, please.

