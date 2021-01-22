First Hawaiian, Inc. (FHB) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ: FHB) Q4 2020 earnings call dated

Robert Harrison — Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Good morning. Thank you for joining us today. I’ll start by giving a quick update on the current situation in Hawaii. We have seen an increase in COVID cases following the holidays but the magnitude of the increase is nowhere near what is being experienced on the Mainland and appears to be tapering off as we get farther from the holidays. As of yesterday, the statewide seven-day average of new cases was 111 and the corresponding positivity rate was 2.5% and thankfully hospital capacity on all the islands remains good. Vaccine distribution has started statewide and this week the first mass vaccination site was opened on Oahu.

Regarding the visitor industry, the pre-travel testing program for transpacific passengers is still in place. We saw an increase in vacation arrivals in the second half of December. And since then vacation arrivals have fallen back to pre-holiday levels of about 4,000 people per day. It’s likely that arrivals from the West Coast, our largest market, are being negatively impacted by the recent surge in cases there.

The economy is showing signs of gradual improvement as the November state employment rate improved to 10.1% and the housing market remains strong. The housing market on Oahu ended 2020 on a strong note. The median single family home price in December was $870,000, 6% higher than the prior year and there were about 36% more transactions than the previous December. For the full year of 2020 Oahu single-family median home price was $830,000, up 5% and the number of sales was up 2.3%.

Turning to Slide 2. We finished the year with a solid quarter. Diluted earnings per share was $0.47 and the Board maintained the dividend at $0.26 per share, a 55% dividend payout ratio. Fourth quarter pre-tax pre-provision net revenue increased 10.3% over the third quarter to $100.7 million as net interest income and non-interest income increased while expenses fell.

Deposits grew by $330 million driven by growth in consumer and commercial deposits, partially offset by a reduction in public deposits. The improved deposit mix helped to reduce our total cost of deposits by 2 basis points to 11 basis points. That contributed to a 1 basis point increase in our net interest margin.

Now, I’ll turn it over to Ralph to go over asset quality.

Ralph Mesick — Vice Chairman and Chief Risk Officer, Risk Management Group

Thank you, Bob. If I could turn your attention to Slide 3, I’ll make a few comments on credit. Asset quality continues to hold up, and we entered the year well positioned. In Q4 realized credit costs remained low but we made an incremental provision of $20 million at year-end to build our reserve for future loan losses. The provision addressed some near-term uncertainties we see ahead of the rebound expected in the last half of the year.

Net charge-offs for the quarter were $1.42 million compared to a slight recovery in the prior quarter. The net charge-off ratio was — for the year was 23 basis points the total loans, up 19 basis points from 2019. Adjusting for the gain on the held for sale loans liquidated at the start of the quarter, the rate would have been just 18 basis points in 2020.

NPAs and 90-day loans were down again in the fourth quarter. As a percentage of total loans, the rate decreased 6 basis points from the prior quarter to 15 basis points at December 31. On a year-over-year basis, the ratio increased by 1 basis point. Criticized assets continued to decline as well, dropping from 4.58% of total loans at September 30 2020 to 4.23% at year-end. The anticipated increase in past due loans has not yet materialized. Loans 30 to 89 days past due to total loans rose 4 basis points to 30 basis points at the end of Q4. This is 5 basis points lower than the number reported at December 31, 2019.

Moving to Slide 4. You see a roll-forward of the allowance for the quarter by disclosure segments. The reserve increased by about $12.6 million to $208.5 million, which is 1.57% of total loans and 1.67% net of PPP loans. To build this quarter was judgment base. Our outlook for the recovery in the second half of the year is unchanged, but we added our loss reserves this quarter to cover potential near-term uncertainties.

At year-end we saw an — we saw increasing infection rates across the country, most notably on the West Coast, which is a major tourism market for the state. At the same time, we noted a slow rollout of the vaccinations and possible delays in fiscal supports with the transition to a new administration and Congress. We believe these factors could result in incremental stress within the commercial book.

Our qualitative overlay supports default expectations not embedded in our loss models. [Indecipherable] is about 28% of the reserve at quarter-end. The bulk of the overlay is attributed to COVID.

Turning to Slide 5 we see the composition of our commercial portfolio by risk rating as of the quarter-end. We remain focused on strategies to manage at risk credits to support specific retention, rehabilitation and exit objectives. As mentioned earlier, the level of criticized assets continued to decline in the fourth quarter. Since the peak reported at the end of Q2 we have seen a decrease of about $181 million in criticized loans or about 117 basis points of total commercial loans. The reduction has come on a combination of loan sales, repayments, refinancings and upgrades.

On Slide 6 you see an update of outstanding loans that had received deferrals at the start of the pandemic. REIT [Phonetic] performance continues to be strong and the delinquency rates low. About 83% of the loans by balance have completed their deferral periods. Around 91% of the borrowers have returned the payment and a small portion have been offered a second deferral based on additional considerations. Commercial loans seeking additional modifications increased from $56 million to $79 million. Consumer loans seeking additional modifications increased from $25 million to $121 million. So the bulk of the increase related to residential mortgages.

Most of the loans still on first deferral are residential mortgages. As we have mentioned before, these loans that went on deferral were well collateralized with about 97% of the balances showing in LTV under 80%.

With that, let me turn the presentation over to Ravi who will provide more details on our financial results this quarter.

Ravi Mallela — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Finance Group

Thank you, Ralph. Turning to Slide 7, period-end loans and leases were $13.3 billion, down $221 million or 1.6% versus the prior quarter. Residential mortgage loan balances grew $21 million due to strong refinancing and purchase activity. Growth in residential balances was offset by loan sales in the fourth quarter. Consumer loans continued to pay down and demand for new consumer loans remained low. Construction projects continued to draw on their lines and balances grew $73 million.

C&I balances declined driven by a $73 million decrease in shared national credits. $119 million of PPP loans that were forgiven are paid down in the quarter and was offset by a $77 million increase in dealer flooring balances. Excluding the impact of PPP loan forgiveness, C&I loans declined by about $32 million.

This week we started taking applications for the second round of PPP loans. As of the end of January 20th, we have received 1,781 applications. Excluding the impact of PPP loans, we expect loan growth in 2021 to be in the low single digit range and we expect demand to pick up in the second half of the year.

Turning to Slide 8, total deposit balances ended the quarter at $19.2 billion, a $300 million increase versus the prior quarter. This increase was driven by a $442 million increase in consumer and commercial deposit balances, partially offset by a $112 million decrease in public deposits. Public time deposits declined by about $204 million. Our cost of deposits fell 2 basis points to 11 basis points in the quarter.

Turning to Slide 9. Net interest income was $135.2 million, a $1.2 million increase versus the prior quarter. The increase was primarily due to $1.5 million in lower interest expense. Net interest margin was 2.17%, a 1 basis point increase from the previous quarter. The margin was helped by PPP loan fees, lower deposit costs, higher investment yields, partially offset by lower loan yields. The amortization of PPP fees contributed about 2 basis points to the margin in the quarter. The investment portfolio book value adjustment in the quarter was not material and didn’t impact the margin. We expect the margin, excluding PPP loan forgiveness, to decline in the first quarter by 5 basis points to 8 basis points, driven by lower loan yields, lower security yields and partially offset by lower funding costs.

Turning to Slide 10. Non-interest income was $53.6 million, $4.7 million higher than the prior quarter. The increase in non-interest income in the fourth quarter was driven by higher levels of customer activity and one-time items in the other income line. The significant one-time items include the sale of a commercial loan which generated a $7.2 million recovery, the settlement of tax returns related to the separation from BNPP which increased other income by $1.2 million and a $4.8 million charge on the funding swap for the Visa B shares sold in 2016. Excluding these items, non-interest income would have been $50 million. Non-interest expenses were $88.1 million, $3.5 million lower than the previous quarter and the efficiency ratio was 46.6%.

Turning to Slide 11. In 2020 expenses came in well below our original outlook of about 6% growth over core 2019 expenses. This was driven by a combination of pandemic related factors. Compensation expenses were lower than expected as head count was held relatively flat throughout the year. Production related compensation expenses were also lower and higher than projected residential mortgage originations led to higher deferred loan origination costs. Transactional activity related expenses such as card rewards were well below normal levels in 2020 due to declines in customer activity.

In 2021 we will continue to diligently manage our costs. But we anticipate that expenses will be about 7% higher than the unusually low 2020 levels as activity begins to normalize and we continue our technology investments. First, inflation related increases such as health care costs and other embedded contractual increases will add about 1% to 2%. We also expect to return to higher levels of customer activity in 2021. For example, we will see production level compensation — production driven compensation levels and card reward expenses increase this year.

Relative to 2020 this normalization of activity levels is expected to add about 2% to expenses. Finally, we remain committed to our investment in technology. We are in the middle of a core system conversion and continue to respond to accelerated digital adoption within our customer base. These investments in technology and the core replacement project will add another 3% to 4% to expenses. 2021 we’re committed to investing in the business and at the same time we are looking for opportunities to gain efficiencies in other areas and reduce expenses.

Now I will turn the call back over to Bob.

Robert Harrison — Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Ravi. Wrapping up, 2020 was a challenging year for Hawaii and our Bank. I’m very proud of the way everyone in the organization came together and responded. 2021 will be another challenging year as we continue to navigate the pandemic and its economic and social impacts, but we remain very optimistic that things will improve, especially in the back half of the year.

The COVID situation in Hawaii has stabilized at a controllable level, the vaccine rollout is underway and we’ve seen the unemployment rate drop by over 50% from its peak. As Ravi mentioned, we also have a number of technology initiatives going on in 2021. We are in the middle of our core conversion, which we expect to go live in the second half of the year and we also have several other technology projects underway that are set to go live during the year. We have a lot ahead of us, but our ability to be agile and innovative will continue to enable us to serve our customers and the community.

Now we’d be happy to take your questions.

