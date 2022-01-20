Categories Earnings Call Transcripts, Finance, Preliminary Transcripts
First Horizon Corporation (FHN) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
FHN Earnings Call - Preliminary Transcript
First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) Q4 2021 earnings call dated Jan. 20, 2022
Presentation:
Operator
Welcome to the Financial Horizon Corporation Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Release. My name is Juan, and I will be coordinating your call today. [Operator Instructions]
I will now hand over to your host, Ellen Taylor, Head of Investor Relations to begin with. Please Ellen, go ahead.
