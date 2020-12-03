Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) Q3 2020 earnings call dated

Thanks. Carl. Good afternoon everyone and thanks for joining us today for Five Below’s third quarter 2020 financial results conference call. On today’s call are Joel Anderson, President and Chief Executive Officer and Ken Bull, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. After management has made their formal remarks, we will open the call to questions.

I need to remind you that certain comments made during this call may constitute forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to and within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as amended. Such forward-looking statements are subject to both known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. Those risks and uncertainties are described in the press release and our SEC filings. The forward-looking statements made today are as of the date of this call and we do not undertake any obligation to update our forward-looking statements.

If you do not have a copy of today’s press release, you may obtain one by visiting the Investor Relations page of our website at fivebelow.com.

Thank you, Christiane and thanks everyone for joining us for our third quarter 2020 earnings call. Before I turn to our quarterly results, I wanted to make some general comments about the business. The third quarter was an amazing one for Five Below with the results that surpassed our expectations. It was the first period in 2020 which our stores were open the entire quarter and we saw a strong customer response to our offering. Our teams, internally, known as the wild crew have done a terrific job keeping the stores clean and our customers safe. Our merchants acted very quickly to pivot into new product areas for our customers and our finance organization did an amazing job, navigating us back to a position of financial strength. Overall, I couldn’t be prouder of the team’s execution, continued hard work, and agility throughout the quarter and year-to-date. Our performance is yet another demonstration of the discipline of our teams, the flexibility of our model and the universal appeal of Five Below. We offer great value product and outstanding value with an incredible shopping experience for our customers.

Now, onto the results. Total sales in the third quarter grew 26% over last year to nearly $477 million. Comparable sales grew 12%, driven by bigger baskets. This was our best Q3 comp since 2010. Operating profit nearly doubled, leading to earnings per share of $0.36 compared to $0.18 in the third quarter last year. New store growth and performance continued to be strong in the third quarter. We opened 36 new stores across 20 states in Q3, bringing our new store openings to 120 and our total chain count to 1,018. The new stores were located in diverse areas across the country, ranging from more established markets where we’ve operated for years like the Philadelphia metro area to newer markets like Las Vegas, Nevada. Despite reduced store hours and limited grand opening marketing compared to previous years, one of these stores in Wilmington, North Carolina made our top 25 fall grand openings.

Delivering value and the trend-right items our customers want and a fun, safe, treasure hunt shopping environment remains key to our success and is a distinguishing characteristic of Five Below. The strength of our model and resulting appeal is the unique ability to flex in and out of [Indecipherable] to provide the wild products our customers want. The agility has been on full display throughout the pandemic. Our buying teams quickly shifted their purchasing over the last nine months to be relevant and trend-right in the new COVID impacted environment and to meet our customers’ sudden changing preferences.

We curated an amazing assortment of products to support the new reality of work, school and play from anywhere. As a result, new trends emerged and our style, room and sports world outperformed. As expected, the back-to-school and Halloween selling periods were different from prior years. Our buyers adjusted their purchasing in anticipation of this and shifted into other categories to ensure Five Below maintain relevancy. As an example, for back-to-school, we bought fewer backpacks and stationery items as customers migrated to purchasing more home-related products, including new items like [Indecipherable], shelving and novelty lighting. As we navigate what is expected to continue to be a rapidly evolving environment, we will exercise the same flexibility and discipline to deliver relevant products that make Five Below so unique and special for our customers.

Speaking of relevancy and wealth, we are particularly excited about a new line of gaming products exclusive to Five Below introduced in Q3 under the Bugha brand. With our investment in Nerd Street gamers, the building of local host venues in the future and now our partnership with Bugha, we continue to deepen our overall commitment to gaming. For those of you who don’t know him, Calgary stores known as Bugha was the 2019 Fortnite World Cup champion, who lives in suburban Philadelphia. The Bugha launch is a great example of how the Five Below brand continues to evolve. From being a retailer that simply cells brands to a retailer that creates and produces new, exclusive and relevant brands through collaborative partnerships. This is an amazing combination of [Indecipherable] expertise in gaming and our expertise in-sourcing, product development and scale. This exclusive line currently feature seven amazing gaming items including a headset, keyboard and mouse. These products represent great quality, incredible value at $10 and reinforce Five Below’s position as a destination for teens and tweens.

With regards to marketing, we continue to focus on increasing our targeted digital strategies while shifting away from traditional print circulars. Similar to the second quarter’s Kickstart the Fun store reopening campaign, we developed authentic content focused on our shopping experience and extreme value. We integrated this across our channels through videos that brought fun to life. We believe this approach creates a customer connection to our associates and stores. We also consider e-com a part of these digital marketing strategies and continue to be very pleased with the execution of our e-com team and the strong growth of our online business. The e-com investments we recently made are paying off. Our newly integrated platform offers functionalities such as bundling, our first ever Five Below app and additional fulfillment capacity from our newly acquired Cincinnati facility. These along with increased digital marketing have helped to drive sales.

During the third quarter, while we were executing and preparing for the holidays, it is important to note that we continue to innovate and invest in people, systems and infrastructure to support our significant growth. Most notably, we completed the initial rollout of our new core merchandising system to Oracle Retail. This was a huge project and we are excited to have this major systems implementation behind us.

On the innovation front, we are making progress in several areas including our stores and e-com. With stores, we continue to build-out our new prototype with Five Beyond. As a reminder, Five Beyond refers to two different areas in the store; one, permanent and the other, seasonal where we offer a selection of extreme value products with the vast majority priced between $6 and $10. The majority of new stores and many of the remodels this year have the Five Beyond permanent section in the back of the store, where the room and tech worlds now resides. Interspersed within these worlds and clearly marked are several sections with the Five Beyond assortment which display unbelievable products, often in new categories for us. The second area which is our seasonal Five Beyond section is currently in every store for the holiday. The space allocated to this section varies from 8 feet to 12 feet and one of the biggest areas we are investing in is gaming. We are pleased with the Five Beyond results thus far and look forward to discussing them our next earnings call once we’ve completed the fourth quarter.

Another area of innovation has been focused on finding new ways to interact with our customers. A new service we are offering is same-day delivery and about 300 stores. Our partner Instacart who is doing a great job in helping us market the service and provide ordering as well as fulfill orders and deliver the product to customers. This is another example of providing a safe, fast way for our customers to experience Five Below. With the new tech platform and expanded capabilities, we are in a good position from an e-commerce perspective and we will continue to innovate and elevate our customers’ experience of Five Below across all channels.

Now I’d like to turn to the all important fourth quarter. We are very pleased with the strong start to Q4 including the Black Friday weekend. I want to take a moment to thank our customers for shopping with us and for their continued generosity and contributing to our annual [Indecipherable] campaign which will raise over $1 million this year. We have spent months preparing for this holiday season and are ready for the big shopping days that lie ahead. We are confident in our ability to offer unbelievable and affordable gifts and stocking stuff for our customers and to provide multiple shopping options for them. While we don’t know exactly how much of the holiday season has been pulled forward or what COVID impacts we might see, we believe we have made the right investments and are ready with great value products in a safe store environment. Due to this uncertainty, we will again not be providing formal guidance, but Ken will give deeper direction on some of the numbers for Q4.

As for marketing and merchandising, we have been communicating our holiday campaign largely through digital content that now reaches over 90% of our stores as well as traditional TV that reaches about 20% of our stores this year. We will also not have any paper circulars this holiday. Our buying team sourced amazing, fresh, new and relevant products like [Indecipherable] wireless earbuds, a guitar and squishmallows, all at outstanding values and we believe our inventory is in a very good position. In our stores, we continue to prioritize health and safety and improved operations to provide a safe customer experience during this important time of year. For example, we converted over 100 of our existing stores to self checkout and now about half of our stores have assisted self checkout capabilities. As the fourth quarter began, we also started increasing our store hours in order to help spread the traffic. All these initiatives improve the customer experience and throughput by significantly increasing register capacity which is especially important this COVID impacted holiday.

In addition to the Company specific initiatives I just discussed, as we mentioned on our last call, we believe the December holiday selling period itself is more favorable this year, allowing more time for holiday shopping, specifically number one, there are two more days between Thanksgiving and Christmas; number two, Christmas is on a Friday, providing a full week post Super Saturday for last minute holiday shopping; number three, Hanukkah is earlier in December than it was last year and number four, schools are also doing virtual or hybrid models where letting out earlier in December, providing more time and flexibility for holiday shopping. These four factors along with potential continuation of consolidated customer trips will help spread out the holiday shopping and store traffic even further. We are ready to help our customers shop safely in this new environment and can’t wait for them to see our amazing assortment of WOW holiday gifts and stocking steppers at incredible prices.

So in summary, we continue to manage Five Below as we always have, with flexibility, agility and great discipline and with our customers at the forefront of every decision. We are adapting quickly to this new environment, pivoting to meet customer needs, innovating for the future and maintain the operating discipline that is crucial to running the business successfully. We remain laser focused on providing extreme value for our customers which matters even more when times are difficult. We are executing our growth strategies like gaming, opening and remodeling stores with Five Beyond sections, accelerating our digital strategy and ensuring the relevance of our merchandise assortment to reflect our customers’ evolving preferences.

With that I will turn it over to Ken to provide more details on the financials. Ken?

