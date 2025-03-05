Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
FL Infographic: Foot Locker Q4 2024 adj. earnings rise despite lower sales
Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL), a leading footwear and apparel retailer, on Wednesday reported an increase in adjusted profit for the fourth quarter of 2024. Earnings exceeded Wall Street’s estimates, while sales missed.
Net sales decreased 6% annually to $2.24 billion in the fourth quarter and fell short of expectations. Excluding the effect of foreign exchange rate fluctuations, total sales decreased by 4.6%.
On an adjusted basis, earnings increased to $0.86 per share in the January quarter from $0.38 per share in the year-ago quarter, surpassing estimates. On an unadjusted basis, net income was $49 million or $0.51 per share in Q4, compared to a loss of $389 million or $4.13 per share in the corresponding prior-year period.
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Key highlights from Campbell’s Company’s (CPB) Q2 2025 earnings results
The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ: CPB) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today. Net sales increased 9% year-over-year to $2.7 billion. Organic sales decreased 2%. Net earnings attributable to The
Earnings Preview: Oracle (ORCL) leverages AI power to fast-track growth
Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) is expected to report its fourth-quarter results on March 10, after the close of regular trading hours. The tech giant is actively enhancing its artificial intelligence
What to look for when Dollar General (DG) reports its Q4 2024 earnings results
Shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) were up over 2% on Tuesday. The stock has dropped 6% over the past three months. The discount retailer is scheduled to report its