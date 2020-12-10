Fluor Corp. (FLR) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Fluor Corp (NYSE: FLR) Q3 2020 earnings call dated

Jason Landkamer — Director, Investor Relations

Thank you, operator, and welcome to Fluor’s third quarter 2020 conference call. With us today are Alan Boeckmann, Fluor’s Executive Chairman; Carlos Hernandez, Fluor’s Chief Executive Officer; and Joe Brennan, Fluor’s Chief Financial Officer. We released our earnings statement earlier this morning and we are streaming a slide presentation on our website, which we will reference while making prepared remarks.

Before getting started, I’d like to refer to you to our Safe Harbor note regarding forward-looking statements, which is summarized on Slide 1. During today’s presentation, we will be making forward-looking statements, which reflect our current analysis of existing trends and information. There is an inherent risk that actual results and experience could differ materially. You can find a discussion of our risk factors, which could potentially contribute to such differences in the company’s Form 10-Q filed earlier today.

During this call, we may discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of these amounts to the comparable GAAP measures are reflected in our earnings release and posted in the Investor Relations section of our website at investor.fluor.com.

I’ll now turn the call over to Carlos Hernandez, Fluor’s Chief Executive Officer. Carlos?

Carlos M. Hernandez — Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Jason, and good morning, everyone. It’s great to be talking with all of you again, and I’m pleased to report back with this morning’s 10-Q filing. Fluor is now current with its financials. Our team around the world has worked tirelessly over the last several months to get us to this point, and we are proud and grateful for the diligence and hard work. And we look forward to speaking with the investment community on a more regular and consistent cadence going forward. And we thank you for your patience as we confronted the challenges of 2020.

Moving to Slide 2. I’d like to start by providing an update on the effects of the pandemic on our operations as well as discuss — as we will discuss in greater detail. Since we last spoke, we have been — we have seen our projects continue to come back online and recover from the initial rounds of regulatory lockdowns and COVID cases. We are monitoring restrictions in various states and countries with rising cases, and we’ll keep you updated on any major impacts to our business that we might see.

Over 75% of our offices are open and operating at a reduced level of operations with the remaining offices still closed. We can flex the level of personnel at our offices as local restrictions and community spread of the virus changes. Only about 7% of our projects are closed with the rest operating at normal, intermediate or limited capacity. We continue to engage with our clients on how to proceed successfully and safely and have provided notices asserting our rights under change of law and force majeure provision.

We remain committed to the health and safety of our employees and communities where we work. And we have launched new procedures, training and communications packages to help transition our people back to work safely and finish the year strong. We are proactively ensuring our people have the mental and physical support they need to remain resilient and keep our business moving forward.

Despite the impact of COVID, we see a number of positive developments across the company. The majority of our projects have continued to safely and successfully progress in the field, and the projects we identified as problem projects last year have been holding to their revised cost forecast and schedule. There were no significant charges incurred in the third quarter.

Before handing the call over to Joe for a financial update, I’d like to provide you a high level outlook of what’s going on in our various business segments and some specific project commentary. Turning to Slide 3. In Energy & Chemicals, the segment continues to make progress on executing its backlog in a pandemic constrained environment. However, we continue to hear from a number of our oil and gas clients that they expect to have reduced capital spending plans over the next few years. We believe that our clients will focus on advantaged, high value projects that can generate returns in a weak commodity price environment. While we do see a pipeline of projects, we will only pursue the ones that fit our revised criteria as we focus on delivering consistent profitability.

On TCO, re-mobilization continues as the COVID situation in Tengiz and Western Kazakhstan has improved. We have successfully increased the project population to over 15,000 in Q3 and plan to remobilize the project to 20,000 by the end of 2020. As of today, we are over 19,000.

In October, the project completed the final key lift module delivery for the project on plan. This represents a tremendous accomplishment during the current pandemic and eliminates a high profile project risk. The Fluor-led JV is 98% complete with engineering and construction in Tengiz is over 50% complete. Major construction activities include seven modules on foundations, completion of metering stations and continued completion of power and control space.

In Kuwait, Fluor has started pumping through the Al-Zour Refinery ahead of commissioning. We can — when complete, this will be one of the world’s largest oil refining facility. Finally, our offshore project work continues and we are still planning to complete the fabrication and pre-commissioning work in 2021. Ongoing COVID impact and travel restrictions in China are hampering the progress, but mitigation actions are being taken.

Now moving to Slide 4. Up in Kitimat, progress continues to be made on the LNGC, LNG Canada project, despite ongoing challenges presented by the government imposed restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Our engineering deliverables are being produced in various global operating centers for the ISBL and OSBL scope to keep pace with our COVID-19 impacted schedules for the fabrication yards and construction site.

The site activities are progressing while maintaining all COVID-19 recommended and required measures and mitigations. The site preparation and piling work for train one is complete, and train two is well underway. The module offloading facility, all roads and bridges required to transfer the modules to site will be ready in advance of receiving the first module in 2021. Pile capping, concrete foundations placement and paving has started for train one. While we continue to work on site, the priority continues to be the safety and well being of our people.

And now to Slide 5. Moving on to our Mining & Industrial segment. Given the ongoing pandemic and the commodity price fluctuations, we have seen a lot of the large mining projects we were expecting to be awarded in 2020 and 2021 get delayed. We are well positioned to win these projects when our clients are ready to proceed. Revenue and segment profits were negatively impacted as execution activities will deferred on a few large mining projects due to the COVID-19 pandemic. I am pleased to say that over the past month we have started to see these projects remobilize and expect to see revenues follow suit as they get fully back online. In our advanced technologies and life sciences business, we completed the Novo Nordisk project in North Carolina in the third quarter. New awards for the quarter include a cell-based influenza vaccine manufacturing facility in Australia.

Now turning to Slide 6. Infrastructure margins reflect execution on a few zero margin projects in our backlog. However, we are continuing moving these projects forward and should start to see some relief in our margins as these projects wrap up later this year and in 2021 — and into 2021. This quarter, our Infrastructure segment booked the Oak Hill Parkway highway project in Austin for the Texas Department of Transportation. This project is another example of our focus on the Texas infrastructure market and is a testament to the value that TxDOT places on our services.

As we have previously discussed, in the third quarter, we terminated our contract with the Maryland Department of Transportation for the Purple Line project. This project has now been removed from our backlog. In November, the Maryland Department of Transportation reached a $250 million agreement in principle with the consortium to settle all of the consortium’s outstanding claims. Although this agreement is subject to approval by the Maryland Board of Public Works, it will result in Fluor and its joint venture partners avoiding additional project costs.

Turning to Slide 7. In Government, third quarter reflects the return to a near normal results driven by solid performance and active management of work levels despite the global pandemic compared to the second quarter. This was achieved across the Government Group with the largest increases in Strategic Petroleum Reserve, Portsmouth and Savannah River.

In Diversified Services, reduced business volumes as a result of the COVID-19 continued to impact results in the third quarter. Over the past two months, we have started to see volumes increasing after lockdown down restrictions lifted, especially in Europe and Latin America. In the third quarter, we also divested EQIN towards professional equipment rental business in Europe.

And now moving to our Other segment on Slide 8. This segment includes the fixed price Radford and Warren projects that were previously part of the Government segment as well as our NuScale initiative. The margin forecast for the Radford and Warren projects continue to remain relatively flat. The Radford project is nearly complete with the site teams rapidly working off to punch list items. Water trials have been successful and the project has made substantial progress in turning over subsystems to the client. Turnover of all systems and effective site demobilization is expected early next year.

Warren has had an effective construction campaign through the summer and fall weather window, overcoming early design complications and making substantial progress with early structural work. The project successfully negotiated an extension of time order with the client mitigating risk of schedule damages. To date, impacts from COVID have been relatively modest and schedule impacts have been effectively mitigated.

In August, we announced that NuScale received final design certification by the NRC. This approval establishes NuScale as the preeminent leader in the small modular reactor technology market, and allows Fluor to respond to customers looking for unique, flexible, safe and carbon-free energy solution. Since that approval, we have seen an increase in interest from potential customers, capital investors, manufacturers and supply chain partners to move forward in our development effort who is pleased to support NuScale’s effort in creating a carbon-free power solution, and we look forward to discussing our opportunities in the near future.

And now, I’ll turn the call over to Joe to provide a financial update. Joe?

Joseph L. Brennan — Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Carlos, and good morning, everyone. I’ll start with a financial update on Slide 9. In the third quarter, we recorded revenue of $3.8 billion, down slightly from Q2 and earnings from continuing operations attributable to Fluor of $19.1 million or $0.14 per share. Results for the quarter includes $30 million of foreign currency transaction losses, $22 million of NuScale expenses and $19 million of internal investigation expenses.

In regards to NuScale, while we previously stated 2020 expenses would be fully funded by investors, investment decision delays due to the pandemic have required Fluor to provide $15 million of the funding in the third quarter. Our overall segment profit margin of 3.4% for the quarter is evidence of the work we have done over the last 18 months to stabilize the business. We saw the strong performance across our business lines this quarter, and have not taken any material project execution charges in the first three quarters of 2020.

Specifically, in Energy & Chemicals, it’s important to note that our higher than normal operating margins for Q3 do not properly represent our performance in the quarter. Although we did see increased project execution activity on our LNG project, the effects of COVID and normal project adjustments were reflected in Q1 because of our delayed reporting schedule this year. Results for the segment also benefited from favorable FX. Thus, looking at the business line from a year-to-date perspective provides a better picture of our performance in that segment.

Corporate G&A expenses in the quarter were $68 million. Most foreign currency strengthened against the U.S. dollar in the quarter, resulting in the previously mentioned foreign currency loss of $30 million, which is driving up the corporate G&A expense. G&A also reflects $19 million of investigation expenses.

Moving to Slide 10. Our cash balance at the end of the third quarter was $2.1 billion with 36% of that domestically available for use. Our operating cash flow for the quarter was $80 million with free cash flow of $58 million.

Moving to capital structure and liquidity. We continue to believe that we have ample liquidity to meet the demands of current projects and future prospects. As Carlos mentioned, with today’s filing, we are now current with all financial filings and debt requirements. Furthermore, we continue to have extensive and ongoing communications with our banking community.

And before giving you some general comments about the fourth quarter and 2021, I wanted to provide a quick update on the sale of our AMECO equipment rental business. While this sale is still progressing, the pandemic has slowed progress on getting this transacted. We now anticipate that we will divest this business in the first half of 2021. In the third quarter, we sold substantially all of our assets of our AMECO JAMECO business for $18 million net of working capital and recognized a loss of $1 million. You can see this reflected in this quarter’s results from discontinued operations.

Turning to Slide 11. While we are not planning to provide 2021 guidance until our year end earnings call in February, I would like to point out a few items as we close out the fourth quarter and move into quarter one. As we stand today, our cash balance is north of $2 billion, and we expect to maintain cash at this level through the end of the year. Our cash balance is roughly equivalent to where we stood at the end of 2019. Thus, we have been able to fund our lost projects through the year while maintaining strong liquidity.

Our non-cash compensation expense in the fourth quarter will reflect the delayed filing of the 10-K and will increase our G&A expense for the quarter. For our lost projects, we have approximately $100 million left to fund in the fourth quarter, and then marginal — and then a marginal impact beyond this year. As a reminder, because these projects have been written down to zero margin, they continue to reduce our overall margins since revenue and costs are recognized on the dollar for dollar basis. This is particularly evident when you look at the Infrastructure segment. We expect to see margins increase as we wrap up these projects and are working through a healthier backlog.

Finally, we continue to see a COVID impact on our business. Several of our larger clients are slowing work to ensure they can meet their year end cash flow obligation. Additionally, the pandemic continues to impede our ability to start projects. As we think about 2021, we will be starting from a lower backlog as we have worked down our existing backlog with much lower awards replacing them this year. This is especially apparent in oil and gas, and we will see a shift towards other business units until some of our larger clients feel comfortable reinvest in capital.

Before we open the line for questions, I'd like to turn the call over to Alan Boeckmann, Fluor's Executive Chairman, to provide some remarks on our upcoming Chief Executive Officer transition. Alan?

Alan Boeckmann — Executive Chairman

Thank you, Joe.

Alan Boeckmann — Executive Chairman

Thank you, Joe.

Thank you, Joe. I’ll now ask you to move to Slide 12. And I’d like to start this morning by saying a few words about Carlos Hernandez. It has been my absolute privilege to get to work alongside Carlos since he came into the company in 2007, but more specifically, over the last 19 months. Carlos took over this company and quickly back to work stabilizing our business and positioning the company for growth going forward. His hallmark has to be always promoting a culture of transparency and accountability, and the changes he put in place have quickly filtered across the company. The revised pursuit criteria that Carlos enacted has significantly reduced the risk in our backlog and has allowed our sales team to focus on high quality projects where we can be profitable and successful.

Additionally, I think it’s important to note again in this call that Fluor has not taken any significant project charges in the last nine months. We have also maintained strong liquidity and have completed a very detailed investigation. All of this is a testament to Carlos’ focus on risk assessment, transparency and accountability. The changes he made in this company were necessary to set us up for the next chapter. And we are truly thankful for his contribution and wish him well in his much deserved retirement.

I’d like to now speak a bit about the CEO succession. As Carlos has put us on a stable operating platform, the board recognized that it is time for the succession, to allow us to move forward with a CEO that will own the forward strategy for the next milestone [Phonetic]. Therefore, on January 1, David Constable will return to Fluor as our Chief Executive Officer. David held various leadership positions at Fluor from 1982 to 2011, and has also been a member of our board since 2019. He has a deep understanding of our operations and opportunities and has a particular focus on effective risk management.

I speak on behalf of the board when we say we fully support his appointment to the CEO position and are thoughtful that he is the right person to lead our company. I know that some of you remember David when he was last with the company, and he is looking forward to reconnecting with the rest of the investment community at Fluor. As previously mentioned, we are planning a Strategy Day in early 2021. At that time, you will all get a chance to hear from David and the management team about their priorities and the actions that will move this company forward in 2021 and beyond.

And now with that, operator, we will open the line for questions.

