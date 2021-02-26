Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail

Foot Locker (FL) Earnings: 4Q20 Key Numbers

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings results today.

Total sales decreased 1.4% to $2.18 billion, compared to sales of $2.21 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019. Comparable-store sales fell by 2.7%. 

Net income was $123 million, or $1.17 per share, compared to $134 million, or $1.27 per share in the year-ago period.

Adjusted earnings were $163 million, or $1.55 per share.

