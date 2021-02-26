Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) Q4 2020 earnings call dated

James Lance — Vice President, Corporate Finance and Investor Relations

Thanks, operator. Welcome everyone to Foot Locker, Inc’s. fourth quarter earnings conference call. As described in today’s earnings release, we reported fourth quarter net income of $123 million compared to net income of $134 million for the fourth quarter of last year. On a per share basis, fourth quarter earnings were $1.17 compared to earnings per share of $1.27 last year. This year’s quarter includes pre-tax charges of $62 million related to the impairment of certain underperforming stores, a $4 million charge related to the impairment of one of the company’s minority investments, a $4 million charge related to reorganization of headquarters and support organization in EMEA, an $11 million gain that primarily reflects an advance on our insurance coverage related to social unrest, and a $5 million benefit in our deferred tax assets due to changes in Dutch tax law. Excluding these items, fourth quarter non-GAAP earnings were $1.55 per share, down 4.9% compared to earnings per share of $1.63 for the fourth quarter of last year.

Lastly, 2020 full-year non-GAAP earnings were $2.81 per share, down from $4.93 in 2019. Unless otherwise noted, the figures and rates mentioned during our call today will be based on non-GAAP results. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is included in this morning’s earnings release.

We’ll begin our prepared remarks with Dick Johnson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Andy Gray, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer will then provide additional insights into the business drivers in the quarter. Lauren Peters, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will then review our fourth quarter results and provide some directional color around the first quarter of 2021. Following our prepared remarks, Dick and Lauren will respond to your questions.

With that, I’ll now turn it over to Dick.

Richard Johnson — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Jim. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us. First off, I want to sincerely thank every associate at Foot Locker Incorporated for their commitment to the business through this remarkable year. Without their agility, focus and creativity, we could not have overcome the many obstacles we encountered in 2020. Whether it was our store teams that are deftly tackling the huge lift of closing and reopening our large store fleet or our corporate employees quickly adjusting to function at the high level in the new work-from-home environment, we demonstrated what can be achieved in the face of adversity when our people band together and perform as one team. I’m extremely proud and grateful to lead this exceptional group.

Consistent with that, we are pleased to report that we delivered a strong bottom-line result against the challenging macro backdrop in the fourth quarter. While we experienced some top-line headwinds due to COVID-related store closures in Europe and Canada, coupled with inventory delays due to congestion at the domestic ports, our overall performance shows that our teams were able to perform at a high level and remain focused on our customer.

Our results were fueled by a solid product pipeline, an exciting holiday campaign and healthy customer demand. As a result, we drove strong full price sell-through, healthier margins and higher inventory productivity and several of our divisions comped positive in Q4. Moreover, on the whole, we saw sequential improvement as the quarter progressed. Following a low double-digit decline in November, comps turned modestly positive in December and January, finishing the year on a strong note. We believe the effect of fiscal stimulus was a positive in January as well.

Our digital business remained the catalyst through the quarter, delivering impressive double-digit growth overall with strengths across the board. In regions most heavily impacted by store closures, digital growth was up triple-digits. In fact, in Europe, COVID-related restrictions have been an accelerator for digital capability and growth. For example, omnichannel growth in France was positive for the combined December- January period. Complementing the digital strength are some exciting new stores in this key market, including the opening of our Paris Power Store on Rue de Rivoli.

As we’ve said before, we expect some of this accelerated shift to digital to remain permanent. Youth culture is increasingly looking towards digitally-led and culturally-connected brands for engagement. Our significant investment in our digital capabilities has laid a strong foundation for us to continue deepening these connections with our customers.

Turning back to our performance. I’d like to highlight Asia Pacific, as it was our fastest-growing geography globally, fueled by both strong growth in Australia and New Zealand and continued expansion across the region. We opened our first three Foot Locker stores in South Korea, including a Power Store in Hongdae and a high-profile store in Myungdong. The latter is located in M Plaza, the premier shopping area in South Korea. Our store boasts three levels, including enhanced basketball and women spaces and local artwork throughout the store. With one of the largest online markets in Asia, we expect South Korea will be an important long-term omnichannel growth driver for Asia-Pacific in fiscal ’21 and beyond. Andy will provide more detail around product highlights in the quarter and what we see in the pipeline for Q1.

At a high level, ongoing strength in basketball remained a key driver within footwear. And while performance in running and other categories was impacted by shifts in the launch calendar, elevated storytelling around strategic brands such as Ugg, Crocs and Bands also contributed to the excitement during the holiday period. Within apparel, comfort trends around fleece remained strong, but as was the case with footwear, inventory pressure hurt our ability to entirely meet that demand.

Now let me provide an update on our strategic initiatives and technology milestones. Beginning with FLX, this month marks the one-year anniversary of the North America launch of this important loyalty program and I’m pleased to say it was a successful year. Globally, we now have more than 17 million members enrolled in the program. And we continue to see encouraging trends in the performance metrics. On average, members are spending more and shopping more frequently than non-members and often across multiple banners. Importantly, FLX is also proving a valuable customer acquisition tool with over 44% of our members representing new-to-file customers. I look forward to keeping you updated as we aim to aggressively grow FLX membership.

Moving to our key technology initiatives. We made strides to improve our omnichannel capabilities and add new functionality in Q4. First, we further developed our omnichannel experience by activating a Shop My Store feature on our websites, which makes it easier for our customers to find products that they can pick up in nearby stores, strengthening the physical digital connection that we know our customers expect.

Second, we extended Apple Pay and Google Pay to our selection of digital payment options, building on our new payments platform and adding convenience and flexibility to the checkout experience.

Third, building on the upgrade to our POS systems we talked about last quarter, we activated contactless payment options on handheld POS devices in many of our stores. This not only helped us maintain social distancing and keep register queues down during the holiday season, but also added speed and convenience for customers and associates.

Finally, we launched a pilot drop-ship program with Nike to activate additional inventory on our sites that is not held in our stores or warehouses. While it’s early on, the program aims to provide more of the right product at the right time to better satisfy customer demand in shortened lead times.

We often talk about the changing dynamics of the global marketplace and our laser focus on consistently enhancing customer experience. To that end, in Q4, we established a new North America operating structure and created four distinct regions, each with its own geo leader and customer experience team. Our goal is to put a hyper local lens on underserved primary and secondary markets by customizing our outreach to individual neighborhoods. Coupled with our community store strategy and partnerships with local brands, schools and organizations, this will enable us to sharpen our connectivity with our consumer. A test of this strategy in the Northeast last year yielded encouraging results, giving us the confidence to expand it across North America and begin testing it in EMEA.

Turning to our social responsibility initiatives, we continue to make great progress with our Leading through Education and Economic Development program or L.E.E.D., as part of our commitment to fight racial inequality and injustice. And exciting new developments within this effort include committing to invest $5 million in MaC Venture Capital, a black-managed venture capital firm dedicated to advancing businesses with diverse leadership; expanding our marketing partnerships and brand collaborations to 34 new black-owned brands and creators. These include influencer partnerships and culture curators who define our brands and sneaker culture across social platforms; and enrolling nearly 100 team members in McKinsey & Company’s Black Leadership Academy, a program that extends from executive mentorship to management capabilities.

In addition, tying back to our L.E.E.D. initiative, we are excited to continue working with our investment partner Pensole and its founder D’Wayne Edwards to introduce robust programing in 2021 aimed at developing the next generation of black designers. This includes education programs, scholarship opportunities, internships and apprenticeship programs.

In closing, I’m extremely proud of what we accomplished in 2020, but it’s only the beginning of a new chapter for Foot Locker Incorporated. I’m energized and looking forward with renewed optimism as we continue to advance our long-term strategies and build value for all our stakeholders. We’ve gleaned many insights through this unique COVID period, from the power of our enhanced digital capabilities to the strength of our relationships with our vendor partners, the depth of our connections with our consumers and the exceptional resilience of our global team. When viewed through the lens of our strategic imperatives, these insights will help guide our thinking into fiscal 2021 as we execute against a number of opportunities in the marketplace and strengthen our position at the center of youth and sneaker culture.

Looking to fiscal 2021, with robust product tailwinds at our back, we believe we are set up with momentum. That said, the bottleneck situation at the ports remains in flux. Our merchant teams are working hard to maximize productivity and full price sell-through. We should gradually begin to see receipt flows and inventory levels normalize. I also need to add that the impact and uncertainty of COVID lingers on, forcing stringent lockdown requirements to remain in effect, largely in Europe. As a result, over 10% of our global store fleet is temporarily closed to comply with these restrictions.

Even with uncertainty ahead, one thing that remains clear is the passion our customer has for this category and we are committed to meeting their needs. Of course, we will continue to adapt to the COVID situation in real-time from market-to-market, putting the health and safety of our associates and customers first, while striving to deliver a standout customer experience.

Now, before I turn the call over to Andy, I’d like to take a moment to congratulate and thank Lauren for nearly 24 exceptional years here at Foot Locker. Her contributions over that time have been many, and under her leadership as CFO for the last 10 years, we’ve built a truly world-class finance team. And she has been an incredibly valuable partner to me personally. While her retirement as well-deserved, she will be greatly missed. On behalf of the entire organization, I wish Lauren well as she moves on to this next exciting chapter of her life when she retires in April.

I will now pass it over to Andy.

Andrew Gray — Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer

Thanks, Dick and good morning everyone. Let me also extend my thanks and congratulations to Lauren. It’s been a pleasure working with you and I wish you the very best in the years ahead.

On our business, the continued focused against driving product leadership and diversity, maximizing our omnichannel capabilities and enhancing our purpose in community initiatives were evident throughout the quarter even against a challenging backdrop. In total, our footwear and apparel business both declined low-single-digits, while our accessory business was down high-single-digits, largely due to continued softness in bags and shoe care.

The results in footwear were mixed with gains in our North American footwear business, offset by declines in Europe. Similarly, continued momentum in women’s and kids’ footwear, which delivered strong comp gains of high-single-digits and mid-single-digits, respectively was offset by a high-single-digit decline in men’s footwear.

By category, men’s basketball remained the bright spot in the quarter, delivering a low-single-digit increase led by strong storytelling and momentum around the key Nike icons, a strong pipeline of high-heat Jordan releases and some compelling new initiatives by Puma and Reebok. Additionally, our season merchandise across genders was very strong throughout the quarter, up double-digits, with gains in Ugg and new introductions including Crocs. Meanwhile men’s running was down double-digits, primarily due to a shift in the launch calendar related to Yeezy.

Within apparel, women’s and kids also led the way with healthy double-digits and low-single-digit gains, respectively. Men’s declined mid-single-digits. As Dick mentioned, although fleece in comfort trends remained strong, inventory challenges created a pressure point. That said, results improved throughout the quarter. Fleece was the biggest driver with good performances by Nike and Adidas, complemented by ongoing partnerships with the North Face, Chinatown Market and an expansion of our proprietary brands, which added new dimension to our business.

And across all product areas, our customers responded well to elevated store retailing, while our consumer content offerings continued to deliver exciting exclusive programs. These included Fresh Perspective, which featured unique versions of Nike’s iconic silhouettes, a successful kid partnership with Puma and L.O.L. Surprise and the launch of our own HYPEBAE collection to broaden our women’s assortment. This was surrounded by the main event of the quarter, our 12 Days of Greatness campaign where we partnered with some of the industry’s top creators around the culture of basketball, including Just Don, Jeff Staple, Rhuigi, Melody Ehsani and many more. And we also continued to invest in new ideas through our greenhouse incubator and our homegrown initiatives which created energy and provided a platform and exposure to the next generation of creators.

And there’s a lot coming to market in Q1 to keep our consumers engaged and excited. The culture of basketball remains strong. We will be celebrating city and community insights with our Nike Max Air concept, along with new and exclusive ideas against our key franchises with Adidas, Puma, Reebok and New Balance. We have a big seasonal push with Ugg, Crocs and Champion and we continue to develop new partnerships and programs with Diadora, HYPEBAE, K-Swiss and our homegrown brands.

And lastly, we have a strong pipeline of ideas in apparel to maximize the continued trend shifts we’ve seen these past few quarters. In all, despite some of the external headwinds, our underlying franchises are strong and the many new ideas and concepts flowing into our business are resonating with our existing customers and bringing new ones to us as we continue to push our consumer offense forward with the combination of our connected product stories, our enhanced omni capabilities and our focus on community and purpose that will strengthen our relationships with our consumers.

With that, I will now turn it over to Lauren.

Lauren Peters — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Andy, and good morning everyone. We delivered solid bottom-line results in the fourth quarter despite facing macro challenges that pressured our top-line. Our comp sales declined 2.7%. This was largely due to COVID-related store closures and backlog at the U.S. stores, along with traffic declines in our largest global tourist markets. However, our gross margin improved compared to last year, both in dollars and on a rate basis, given healthy product demand and lower promotional activity on fresh inventory. This helped to partially offset higher SG&A expense, resulting in a mid-single-digit earnings per share decline in the fourth quarter as our team executed nimbly against a dynamic environment.

We are also pleased to report that total sales for the year decreased by only 5.7% to $7.5 billion. This is a noteworthy result, given the significant top-line pressure we experienced in Q1 of 2020. During the quarter, our stores were open for roughly 90% of potential operating days. But the breakout between regions tells a more accurate story. U.S. banners were open for nearly 100% of total days, while Foot Locker Europe and Canada were lower at approximately 60% and Sidestep at roughly 50%, given the COVID restrictions.

Taking a look at our fourth quarter results in more detail. Total sales decreased 1.4% or 3% on a constant currency basis. Once again, our direct-to-customer channel led the way with a 44.2% sales increase, largely offsetting a 12% decline in our stores. As a percent of total sales, DTC rose to 27.4% for the quarter, up from 18.7% last year. Overall, we believe the external factors we described earlier somewhat masked the underlying strength of the holiday season. As Dick mentioned, multiple divisions comped positive in the quarter. Additionally, the sequential momentum we saw through the quarter was encouraging as a low-double-digit comparable sales decline in November was largely offset by modestly positive comps in December and January.

Not surprisingly, the number of store closures in Europe and Canada, along with efforts to maintain social distancing measures through the higher volume holiday period, resulted in a double-digit decline in store traffic. But our customers continued to shop with intent, driving conversion levels up 33% over last year. Average selling prices were up low-single-digits in the quarter, while units were down high-single-digits.

Taking a look at our performance by region. In North America, Kids Foot Locker led the way with a double-digit comp gain. Footaction and Champs followed, both increasing mid-single-digits. Impressively, Footaction and Kids also delivered full year comp increases up mid-single-digits and low-single-digits, respectively. Congratulations to the teams for an outstanding job. Foot Locker was essentially flat for the quarter, while Foot Locker Canada, which contended with numerous store closures, was down double-digits. Eastbay was also down double-digits as sales of hard goods and team performance product faced the continued headwind of lower group sports participation, primarily due to the pandemic.

Internationally, Foot Locker Pacific continued its hot streak with comparable sales up double-digits, capping off an impressive full year performance, which was also up double-digits. Congratulations to the Foot Locker Pacific team. Foot Locker Asia delivered a double-digit comp decline as COVID-related store closures had a significant impact on the smaller base of stores there.

Turning to Europe. As we’ve already discussed, widespread COVID restrictions across countries drove a double-digit comp decline at both Foot Locker Europe and Sidestep. Although the direct businesses were very strong for both banners, they could not offset the declines in their stores due to lower digital penetration rates.

Turning to the rest of the income statement. Our gross margin leveraged by 160 basis points to 33.1% in the fourth quarter from 31.5% last year. Our merchandise margin rate was flat, driven by meaningful reduction in markdowns, both on a sequential and year-over-year basis, offset by higher freight expense and a greater penetration of digital sales. The latter negatively impacted our gross margin by roughly 90 basis points.

With respect to our inventory position, although, we achieved our goal of being at a healthy composition by the end of the fiscal year, our levels are lower than we would like. At quarter end, our inventory was down 23.6% compared to the low-single-digit sales decline. On a currency neutral basis, inventory decreased 25.5%. As Dick said, we expect to see our inventory levels gradually normalize.

Leverage of our relatively fixed occupancy and buyers’ compensation provided us with 160 basis points of improvement versus last year. This was primarily driven by $29 million of COVID-related tenancy relief during the quarter, mainly comprised of one-time rent abatement. Our negotiations with our landlord partners remain ongoing with respect to additional rent relief.

Our SG&A expense rate in the quarter de-levered by 160 basis points to 21% of sales from 19.4% in the same period a year ago. Although our team continue to exercise discipline in managing expenses, the sales decline, coupled with nearly $4 million of PPE expense and 100 basis points of incremental bonus expense versus last year, contributed to this quarter’s rate. That said, roughly $9 million in government subsidies provided some offset. For the full year, our SG&A expense rate increased to 21% from 20.6% last year, primarily due to de-leverage on the sales decline as SG&A dollars were down 3.8%.

Depreciation expense was $44 million, down slightly to last year. We incurred interest expense of $2 million as compared to $2 million of interest income last year due to lower interest rates on our cash balances, as well as higher fees related to our amended credit facility.

On a GAAP basis, our tax rate came in at 22.9%, 380 basis points lower than last year due in part to the current year Dutch rate change we highlighted in our press release, offset by the revaluation of certain intellectual property. On a non-GAAP basis, our tax rate came in at 25.4% below last year’s Q4 rate of 26.1%.

Looking at our liquidity, we ended the quarter with $1,680 million of cash and cash equivalent, an increase of $773 million from the end of Q4 last year. Working capital was a significant source of cash with the reduced inventory and increase in payables, driven by a receipt timing relative to last year, coupled with our cash preservation efforts early in the year. We currently have no outstanding borrowings on our $600 million credit facility.

Signaling confidence in our financial position, our Board recently approved a $275 million capital expenditure program for fiscal 2021. With our ample liquidity, we believe we have the financial flexibility to manage through near term macro fluctuations, while also resuming a higher level of investment into the business. As such, we plan to spend approximately $160 million to improve our store fleet in 2021, including approximately 100 new stores with further expansion in Asia and approximately 130 remodels or relocations of existing stores. We plan to close approximately 150 stores. The balance of the capital expenditure program is focused on digital and supply chain initiatives designed to further improve customer experience.

Turning to our return of cash to shareholders. This quarter, we returned $15 million to our shareholders in the form of our dividend. Last week, our Board declared a 33% increase to our quarterly dividend to $0.20 per share for the first quarter of 2021. Regarding our share repurchase program, we repurchased roughly 660,000 shares for $27 million. We will continue to assess additional opportunistic buybacks going forward based on the environment.

In terms of capital expenditures, we invested approximately $43 million into our business during the quarter, bringing our total for the year to $159 million, which was in line with our guidance. This funded the opening of 19 new stores, including the opening of our first stores in South Korea, as Dick mentioned, as well as the remodeling or relocating of 39 stores, bringing the total year-to-date openings to 69 stores. We also closed 53 stores in the quarter, primarily in North America, leaving us with 2,998 company-owned stores at the end of Q4.

Given the ongoing uncertainty of the pandemic and the low visibility into the impact on our operations, we are still not providing guidance at this time. However, as you think about your models for Q1, it may be helpful to consider the following. Looking at sales, keep in mind that we are up against a 43% comp decline last year as our stores were only open for 50% of potential operating days. Although the situation is much improved over last year, we are contending with over 10% of our store base temporarily closed due to COVID restrictions.

With respect to gross margin, given the level and relative freshness of our inventory, we expect less promotional pressure on merchandise margins as compared to last year. Additionally, our current forecast does not contemplate significant rent abatements. Also keep in mind that our occupancy cost as a rate of sales last year was artificially inflated due to the de-leverage on the steep sales decline. As such we expect occupancy, as a percent of sales, to be closer to historical norms this year. Lastly, we expect elevated freight costs to remain a headwind.

With respect to SG&A, please take into account that PPE costs will be incremental in Q1 this year as we had virtually no PPE costs in Q1 last year. Looking at our non-GAAP tax rate, for the full year, we expect it to remain somewhat elevated relative to historical levels due to geographic shifts in income, though, not to the same degree as 2020.

Before we take your questions, I’d like to thank the entire Foot Locker team for all their well-wishes as I prepare for this next phase of my life. My more than two decades at Foot Locker have been incredibly fulfilling, and I’ve been very fortunate to work alongside such a talented and dedicated group. In fact, it has been an honor. I am extremely proud of our many accomplishments over the years and the strong team we’ve built. The decision to move on is certainly bittersweet, but I know the company is in very capable hands. I look forward to watching Foot Locker’s continued growth in the years ahead and will be cheering them on from the sidelines.

With that, operator, please open up the call for questions.

