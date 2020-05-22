Foot Locker Inc (NYSE: FL) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Foot Locker Inc (FL) Q1 2020 earnings call dated

Corporate Participants:

James Lance — Vice President, Corporate Finance and Investor Relations

Richard Johnson — Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Elizabeth Norberg — Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer

Lauren Peters — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Presentation:

James Lance — Vice President, Corporate Finance and Investor Relations

Thanks, operator. Welcome everyone to Foot Locker, Inc.’s first quarter earnings conference call. As reported in today’s earnings release, the company reported a first quarter net loss of $98 million compared to net income of $172 million for the first quarter last year. On a per share basis, the loss in the first quarter was $0.93 compared to earnings per share of $1.52 last year. This year’s quarter includes a $27 million tax charge related to a periodic revaluation of certain intellectual property rights pursuant to a non-US advance pricing agreement and a $1 million charge related to the pension matter we have previously discussed. Last year, the Q1 results included an incremental $1 million charge related to the same pension matter. Excluding these items on a non-GAAP basis, the first quarter loss was $0.67 per share compared to earnings per share of $1.53 last year.

Unless otherwise noted, the figures and rates mentioned during our call today will be based on non-GAAP results. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is included in this morning’s press release.

Flow of today’s call will be a bit different than usual. The call is being hosted remotely in order to uphold shelter in place orders and social distancing protocols with presenters calling in from different locations. We will begin our prepared remarks with Dick Johnson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer who will provide an update on how Foot Locker is navigating the COVID-19 pandemic, staying connected with our customers and working to best position the business operationally and financially in the months ahead. As part of this, Elizabeth Norberg, Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer will highlight steps we’re taking to protect the health and safety of our team members and customers as we continue to reopen our global store fleet. Lauren Peters, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will then review our first quarter results and discuss the steps we’ve taken to maximize liquidity, control costs, and best position the business for the near and longer term. Following our prepared remarks, Dick and Lauren will respond to your questions.

With that, I’ll now turn it over to Dick.

Richard Johnson — Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Jim. And good morning, everyone. I hope you are all healthy and safe. I would like to start by acknowledging what an unprecedented time we are living in and the severe impact of COVID-19 on all of our communities. From the devastating losses felt by so many families around the world, to the economic challenges facing our team members, customers, the retail industry, and the broader world. Like so many of our peers across retail, our business has been significantly disrupted by the pandemic in our response to it. Starting with the extraordinary step of closing our stores.

Normally we would use this call to review what we saw during the quarter, instead we will use most of our prepared remarks today to update you on the actions we have taken and the additional measures we are considering against this backdrop to control the factors that we can in our business and the guide the business forward including protecting the health of our team members and customers, fully leveraging the investments we’ve made in technology and our digital capabilities over the past several years to ensure business continuity which enables us to stay connected with our customers and serve them online, protecting our financial position and flexibility, and ensuring we are well positioned to safely reopen our stores and operate in the coming months.

With that said, I would like to thank our team members around the globe for their efforts to support our business and our customers during this time. Thanks to their dedication, we were able to continue serving our sneaker obsessed and youth culture communities and keep our business operating during this critical time. Today, we are in the early stages of our road to recovery. Our plan is to build, be back, and be better than before or as we like to refer to it build, back, better. As of today, we have already re-opened over 1,400 stores. Approximately 45% of our fleet around the world, with more scheduled to reopen as we align with local, state, and government guidelines, but also as we ensure that all additional store openings in an internal framework that we have created. We are putting safety first making sure we are doing the right thing for our team members and customers.

The good news is that our customers clearly want to shop with us and thanks to the investments we have made to elevate our digital and logistics capabilities, we were able to ramp up our direct-to-customer and social media channels to drive sales. This was evident when we process nearly 200,000 orders in a single day. To put that into perspective, it was not that long ago when processing 25,000 orders through our DTC channels was considered a peak. We are grateful to those team members who enabled us to fulfill those orders without any interruption, both at our distribution centers and at the select stores we utilized to fulfill BOSS or buy online ship-from-store orders. This digital only focus has accelerated our evolution as an omni channel retailer, enhanced our customer connections and will continue to benefit us into the future.

From a financial point of view, Lauren and her team have done a tremendous job to ensure the company is well positioned to not only survive this crisis, but to come back as we entered in a position of strength. We ended the quarter with a strong cash position, manageable levels of debt and rational inventory position, given the store closures. To support our communities and contribute to COVID-19 relief efforts, our Champs Sports and Eastbay banners launched Never Not An Athlete, a social media based initiatives that inspired student athletes to share how they use sport to stay prepared, improve their skills, and be creative during this time. The initiative invited our customers to share on social channels the ways in which they are never not an athlete to support COVID-19 relief causes and included donations from Champs Sports to athletes for relief and funds for high schools to purchase gear from the Eastbay team sales store.

For the back-to-school season, we have committed to a global give back of more than $1.5 million in footwear across our geographies, to use communities most affected by the pandemic. We all know how important it is to look and feel your best and that translates into giving students the confidence to do their best.

With that, let me give you a bit of a deeper dive into some of the specific actions we took and continue to take to navigate through the crisis. First and foremost, our top priority has been and continues to be the health and safety of our customers, team members, and their families. In March, we closed all of our stores in North America, EMEA, and most of Asia Pacific. We also transition to a work from home environment for the vast majority of our office team members team members. And we’re able to manage the business successfully, largely because of our technology investments. Across our distribution centers, customer contact centers, offices and stores, we established procedures to ensure a safe working environment. At the same time, we implemented a number of measures to address the significant reduction in sales, manage the near and long-term financial impact, and enhance our liquidity.

We drew down on our credit facility, reduced our full year planned capital expenditures by 50% and temporarily halted our share repurchase program. After thoughtful consideration by our Board, earlier today we announced the suspension of our quarterly cash dividend. While returning capital to our shareholders continues to be one of our capital allocation priorities, given the current environment we believe this is the prudent and responsible action to take at this time and one that will ultimately enable us to create more shareholder value over the long term. Our Board will continue to evaluate our dividend policy on a quarterly basis. As malls closed and stay at home orders in place across most of our markets, we did not make payments on our April rent. We continue to work with our landlords to come up with a longer-term resolution for April in the coming months. As the retail marketplace evolves.

Our strong financial position enabled us to limit the financial impact on our global team members through the first six weeks of the pandemic by paying salaries to our store team members despite the closures. However, without clear insight into when our stores, would reopen and return to more normal operations, we announced further cash preservation measures to limit the negative impact on the company. In April, we reduced compensation for myself and senior leaders for the second quarter and the Board suspended the cash portion of the Directors compensation until further notice. We also made the difficult decision to begin a furlough program for majority of our part time store team members in North America as well as certain store team members in Australia and supply chain team members in the US.

Furloughed team members continue to receive their healthcare and certain other benefits. It’s unclear how long the furlough program will need to be in place. However, we are working towards getting our team members back to work as soon as it’s feasible, with some already back in place and connecting with customers. We believe our strategic decision to continue paying our associates for an extended period of time is helping to accelerate our recovery and to retain our top store talent. From an inventory perspective, we have been working very closely with our vendor partners to align on the best path forward between supply and demand. This has included canceling or delaying orders, adjusting future orders and securing newer [Phonetic] assistance to help clear the channel.

We anticipate a more promotional environment in fiscal 2020. However, we are working with our vendor partners to ensure that we end the year in an appropriate and healthy inventory position. Another important action we took was creating a special COVID-19 task force early in the crisis, before the shelter in place orders and store closures. This task force consisting of members from all of the company’s functional areas initially focused on managing through the crisis and then switched to planning how we would get ready to reopen. Elizabeth Norberg, our Chief Human Resources Officer, has been leading this important body of work. So we asked her to join us today to share with you some more details about our journey to build, back, better. Elizabeth?

Elizabeth Norberg — Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer

Thank you, Dick. Good morning all. Let me begin by echoing Dick’s sentiments about this extraordinary time. We could not be more proud of our 50,000 team members and their dedication to our customers, their communities and each other. Today, I would like to address how we dealt with the principal challenge of business continuity, virus containment, and how that works plays into our path forward for recovery. We have spent time as a team developing a framework that helps us plan our recovery, together with our rallying cry to build, back, better.

From the very beginning of this crisis as Dick mentioned, we had four priorities, I’ll speak to two of them today. Protecting our team members and protecting our customers. In March, we established a global emergency operations task force to help us address the pandemic. Given the breadth and diversity of our business, this task force was made up of key leaders from all areas of the business in every part of the world. We mobilized quickly to implement new health and safety measures for across our organization that remain in place today.

One of the first decisions we made was to close our corporate offices globally. And almost overnight, working remotely became our new normal. While our stores were closed, we focused our efforts across our distribution centers and customer support centers, to protect the health and safety of our team member. We already had a strong health and safety focus and culture and the team’s quickly implemented a number of changes to execute physical distancing, increased cleaning and sanitation, and we provided critical supplies including, hand sanitizer, disinfectant, anti-bacterial wipes, and face covering. We also implemented flexible work practices and staggered work scheduling and of course followed all government guidelines. For our call centers, IT service centers, and other essential areas, we implemented similar protocols.

We also implemented new policies designed to promote staying healthy mentally and physically. This included providing telehealth benefits, paid time off for those who need it to care for themselves or loved ones and access to a variety of resources in their local communities worldwide.

And looking at our journey ahead to build, back better, we are strategizing our recovery from all angles. We have adopted a can we should we, decision logic framework to guide our reopening cadence. In terms of our stores, to protect our customers and our team members, we have developed a playbook of protocols and procedures that will guide our global reopening. These standards incorporate the guidance of government and health officials in locations around the world elevated by our own standards. Communication to our workforce remains a critical component of our success. For our store team members, we leveraged our internal learning and communications platform called Lace-Up. To provide important information, company update, and health and safety tips. Lace-Up is used to train and reinforce customer service behaviors through micro learning and gamification.

The measures we are taking as we reopened each location include installing plexiglass barriers at checkout areas where required, limiting the number of team members and customers in stores, enforcing physical distancing, providing hand sanitizer and implementing enhanced cleaning protocol. In compliance with regional and local guidelines, we are encouraging team members and customers to wear face covering.

As we move forward with our phased reopening, we will continue to evaluate these standards to ensure we protect the health and safety of our team members and customers as the situation evolves. We are being thoughtful and working to ensure that our team members and our customers feel safe. As the Chief Human Resources Officer, I know I speak for all of our team members globally, when I say that we are excited about reconnecting in person with our customers and elevating our omni-channel customer engagement.

Now, I will turn it back over to Dick to speak more about our path forward.

Richard Johnson — Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Elizabeth. With that as context, in late April we began our phased reopening with a handful of stores at a time. First in Austria, Germany, Norway, and the Netherlands in EMEA as well as in South Carolina and Oklahoma in North America. To provide some perspective, at quarter end we had 169 stores opened across our fleet. We learned a tremendous amount in those initial markets and that has helped our team as we began to reopen more stores during the first few weeks of the second quarter. As of yesterday, in North America, we had reopened 900 stores in 31 US states and Canada. In EMEA, 16 of the 20 countries have a total of 421 open stores 421 open stores. And in the Asia-Pacific region, 102 stores have reopened across every country we are located in except Singapore.

We are pleased with the progress we are making and the response of our customers. A few weeks in, we are beginning to see some trends emerge. Locations that serve local communities both street level and mall-based have seen strong results, while results at stores that are more dependent on tourism have been more challenging. Taken together, while traffic is down, customers are excited to be back in our stores and their intent to purchase is high, which has led to meaningful improvements in conversion.

In every place we reopen we learn, we pass those learnings back to the task force, so that with each store we reopen we can provide an even better experience. With that said, I want to stress that this process remains fluid. Our team continues to work with the various governments and health authorities to ensure that we have the appropriate precautions in place to operate safely for our associates and our customers. As we continue to navigate the challenges of COVID-19 and the evolving retail landscape, we also remain focused on how to best position Foot Locker Inc. for long-term growth and profitability through the lens of our strategic imperatives.

I want to take a few moments to update you on two such initiatives. First, after a comprehensive assessment of our operations in the competitive landscape in Germany, in May, we decided to consolidate the Runners Point Group business into our other operations in Europe, in compliance with local legislation. As part of this plan, select Runners Point stores will be converted to either Sidestep or Foot Locker stores, with the approximately 40 remaining Runners Point stores and certain Sidestep stores expected to close. In addition, we plan to restructure and consolidate the Runners Point and Sidestep support and logistics functions into Foot Locker Europe’s headquarters in the Netherlands in compliance with local legislation.

We expect this transition to occur largely over the remainder of fiscal 2020 and to wind down the Runners Point business by year-end. We look forward to continuing to serve our Runners Point customers through our new Sidestep and Foot Locker stores and our online channels. Next, I want to update you on the initiative to combine Champs Sports and Eastbay under a single leadership structure and broaden the appeal to the sport obsessed high school athlete. As part of the next phase of this evolution, we are restructuring positions and aligning several functions across the brands and plan to consolidate select Eastbay operations from Wausau, Wisconsin into the Champs Sports headquarters in Bradenton, Florida.

I want to thank our dedicated Runners Point and Eastbay teams for their contributions to the company and the passion they demonstrate for sneaker and youth culture. We are making every effort to transition as much tailwind [Phonetic] as possible to open roles in the broader Foot Locker organization. While these were difficult decisions, we believe they will make the company more efficient and allow us to deliver better experiences for our customers. In summary, the current global crisis presents an opportunity to emerge as an even stronger leader, with significant learnings across digital, and a team that is ready to inspire and empower our customers as the markets reopen around the world. Our company has a strong financial position, strategic partnerships with the best brands in the world and deep connections with our customers that we believe will position us to succeed as we get past this unprecedented moment in time. With that, I’ll now turn it over to Lauren.

Lauren Peters — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you Dick and good morning everyone. These are indeed unprecedented times that require disciplined and prudent financial management to navigate successfully and emerge even stronger. And I am proud of the progress our team has made so far to maximize our liquidity and financial flexibility, control costs, and carefully planned the best path forward during our phased reopening.

To recap where we stand from a financial point of view, let’s start with our balance sheet. We began the fiscal year in a strong financial position with $907 million in cash and just $122 million of long-term debt outstanding. As the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic became more evident, we took steps to bolster our cash balance and increase our liquidity. First, we took immediate actions to minimize non-essential spending, including reductions in marketing, extending payment terms, limiting rent payments, reducing merchandise purchases, and deferring incentive compensation for senior executive and certain other team members.

As a precautionary measure to increase our cash position, we borrowed $330 million under our $400 million credit facility. We immediately reduced capital expenditures to essential projects and lowered our full year capex plan. In the first quarter, we invested $52 million in the business, well below our initial plan for the period. For the full year, we now expect to spend $138 million on capital expenditures, down 50% from our prior projection. Included in this new plan are 28 new stores and 47 remodels or relocations of existing stores, down from the 65 new stores and 125 remodels or relocations we planned at the beginning of the year.

Furthermore, we temporarily halted our share repurchase program and did not repurchase any shares this quarter under our $1.2 billion share repurchase authorization. As Dick mentioned, our Board also suspended our quarterly dividend program beginning with the second quarter. As a reminder, the dividend for the first quarter was declared by our Board prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. I want to reiterate that our Board will continue to evaluate our dividend policy on a quarterly basis. Taking all these actions together, we ended the quarter in a strong position with over $1 billion of cash and cash equivalents. While this is a decrease of $114 million from the end of Q1 last year, it reflects an increase of $105 million, since the start of 2020.

Moving on to inventory. We ended the first quarter with $1.5 billion on hand, a 20.4% increase over last year’s first quarter. A sound result when compared to the 43.4% decrease in total sales. On a constant currency basis, inventory increased 21.3%, compared to the 42.9% decrease in sales. Our merchant team is actively working with our vendor partners to manage our inventory levels and purchases in the midst of the significant sales decline to ensure we come out of the current crisis in a healthy position.

Turning to the income statement. We reported a comparable sales decline of 42.8%, with double-digit declines across every region and banner, driven by our store channels and Eastbay. Breaking our sales down by channel, our stores posted a 53.4% comp decline while our DTC channel strengthened as we progressed through the quarter and posted a 14.3% gain. As a percent of sales, DTC rose to 30.8% of sales, up from 15.4% last year.

With most of our stores closed since March 17 or approximately half of the quarter, the COVID-19 pandemic weighed heavily on our results as customers held back on non-essential items. Trends in our business began to improve in early April and we saw a significant ramp up in our digital channel, in fact approaching triple-digit comps, driven by pent-up demand for on-trend styles and several high heat launches. Classic basketball styles remained the most sought-after with Air Force 1 and AJ1 being the key drivers across men’s, women’s, and kids. The Jordan Retro business was strong and benefited from the Michael Jordan docu series, The Last Dance. From adidas, Yeezy continue to resonate with our customers with each release selling out.

Moving down the income the income statement. Our gross margin decreased to 23% of sales from 33.2% in the prior year first quarter. The lower rate was driven by 850 basis points of deleverage on our occupancy and buyers compensation expenses, and 170 basis point decrease in our merchandise margin. Looking at our occupancy and buyers compensation expenses, while we did not make our April rent payments based on the accounting rules, we did not reduce occupancy expense as our rent negotiations with our landlords are still in process. The lower merchandise margin was driven by the higher penetration of digital sales, which carry a lower margin rate, as well as increased promotions.

We increased our promotional activity in response to the environment to drive traffic to our digital sites, both in the US and abroad and in order to clear product and work towards a healthy inventory position. SG&A expense dollars decreased 24% or $100 million compared to the prior year. However, as a percent of sales, SG&A rose to 26.9% from 20% last year. As the quarter progressed, we reduced our variable expenses such as bonus accruals, marketing, and travel among a long list of expense categories, to better align with sales. However, the magnitude of the sales slowdown led to the deleverage. We believe cash preservation will remain a focus for the remainder of fiscal 2020. With that in mind, our team will continue to manage our expenses diligently as we navigate through the pandemic and the reopening of our stores. Depreciation expense was $44 million in the quarter, flat to last year.

We incurred $1 million of interest expense in the first quarter compared to $4 million of interest income in the prior year, which reflects our increased debt following the drawdown on our credit facility and a reduction in interest rates earned on our cash balances. Our tax rate came in at 22%. This is 440 basis points lower than last year due to the level and mix of losses in various tax jurisdictions where we operate. As you think about the full year tax rate, there may be significant quarterly shifts in the rate due to shifts in income and neither of the initial outlook or the first quarter rate should be relied on as a guide post for the full year. We look at the first quarter from a cash flow perspective, we posted negative free cash flow of $174 million, comprised of negative cash flow from operations of $122 million and $52 million of capex.

As we look forward, we believe we can minimize the level of cash burn as we make progress reopening our stores and as customers continue to engage with us and become comfortable shopping in the new environment. While these actions reflect our commitment to pulling all the levers we can to protect the health of our business, in light of the ongoing uncertainty in the global retail environment, we are not providing updated guidance for fiscal 2020. Please note, not included in today’s results are impairment considerations. The company is evaluating approximately 70 stores with long-lived tangible assets of $50 million for potential impairment, approximately half of the locations relate to Runners Point and Sidestep stores that the company is seeking to exit, part of the broader plan to restructure those operations.

Any impairment charges recorded will be excluded from our non-GAAP results consistent with our past practice. Before we move on to your questions, I want to reiterate that our first priority is the health and safety of our team and our customers. We believe we are taking all the necessary steps to make sure our associates and customers feel safe coming into our stores. These are challenging times, but our customers are resilient and passionate about sneakers and youth culture and we remain focused on inspiring and empowering them. We have a strong financial position, strategic relationships with our vendor partners and deep connections with our customers. We believe we are well positioned to not only navigate through this crisis, but emerge even stronger. With that, operator, please open up the call for questions.

Questions and Answers:

