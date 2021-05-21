Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail

Foot Locker stock jumps on 83% revenue growth in Q1

Foot Locker, Inc (NYSE: FL) reported first-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Friday. The shoe store chain reported Q1 revenue of $2.15 billion, up 83% year-over-year and above the Wall Street projection. Net income of $1.96 per share was also higher than the target that analysts had anticipated.

FL shares rose 2.9% immediately following the announcement. The stock has risen 54% since the beginning of this year.

Foot Locker Q1 2021 earnings

Looking forward to listening to management / analyst comments on the results? Stay tuned here for Foot Locker Q1 earnings call transcript

Prior performance

  • Foot Locker reports Q2 2020 earnings results

Most Popular

Lowe’s Companies (LOW) beats market estimates in Q1

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) reported first-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Wednesday. The home improvement company reported Q1 revenue of $24.4 billion, up 24% year-over-year

Target Corp. (TGT) Q1 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) reported first quarter 2021 earnings results today. Total revenue increased 23.4% year-over-year to $24.1 billion. Comparable sales rose nearly 23%. GAAP net income jumped more than

Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Q4 earnings rise, beat view; revenue up 10%

Gaming company Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) announced fourth-quarter results Tuesday after the closing bell, reporting earnings and revenues that exceeded expectations. Fourth-quarter revenues rose to $839.4 million from

Tags

Footwear & Accessories

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top