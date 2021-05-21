Foot Locker stock jumps on 83% revenue growth in Q1

Foot Locker, Inc (NYSE: FL) reported first-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Friday. The shoe store chain reported Q1 revenue of $2.15 billion, up 83% year-over-year and above the Wall Street projection. Net income of $1.96 per share was also higher than the target that analysts had anticipated.

FL shares rose 2.9% immediately following the announcement. The stock has risen 54% since the beginning of this year.

Prior performance