Ford Motor Co. (F) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

John Lawler — Chief Financial Officer

Lynn Antipas Tyson — Executive Director of Investor Relations

James D. Farley — Chief Executive Officer

Thank you. Thank you. Presenting today are Jim Farley, our President and CEO; and John Lawler, our Chief Financial Officer. Also joining us for Q&A is Marion Harris, CEO of Ford Credit. Jim will make opening comments. John will talk about our fourth quarter and full year results and then we’ll turn to Q&A.

Today's discussion will include some non-GAAP references. These are reconciled to the most comparable US GAAP measures in the appendix of our earnings deck, which can be found along with the rest of our earnings materials at shareholder.ford.com. Today's discussion includes forward-looking statements about our expectations. Actual results may differ from those stated. The most significant factors that could cause actual results to differ are included on Slide 30. Unless otherwise noted, all comparisons are year-over-year, company EBIT, EPS and free cash flow are on an adjusted basis, and product mix is volume weighted.

James D. Farley — Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Lynn, and thanks everyone for joining us today. Last year was like no other, with COVID dramatically and often tragically affecting all of us. But tough times can bring out the best in people. And boy, was that true at Ford? I’m really proud of how our people mobilized with speed and resolve to respond to this crisis. We harnessed our capabilities and we developed a lot of new ones. Our team members put others above themselves in both returning to work, but also to make life-saving equipment. And I’d like to share just a few highlights of our pandemic response, including our new Finish Strong initiative to help limit the spread of the virus and save as many lives as possible until this pandemic is under control.

To-date, Ford has manufactured 55 million medical-grade masks. And by mid-year, we will have donated 100 million masks. In partnership with UAW, we’ve also produced 20 million face shields, 50,000 patient ventilators, more than 32,000 powered respirators in collaboration with 3M and 1.4 million washable isolation gowns.

More to the point of today’s call, we relied on the same grit and resourcefulness to deliver a very strong year financially under difficult circumstances. We improved our execution, while putting in place a specific and compelling plan, backed by some important early actions that are transforming Ford into a far stronger company, a company that competes and wins on behalf of our customers and other stakeholders in this exciting new landscape, which will be defined by electrification and connected customer experiences.

After safely and smoothly restarting our manufacturing production in May, following last year’s shutdown, we sharply rebounded in the second half of the year as we rebuilt our inventories to meet strong pent-up demand. In fact, we more than doubled our second half adjusted EBIT from the year before, yielding a 7.3% adjusted EBIT margin.

In the fourth quarter, we successfully launched three incredibly important vehicles that exemplify our new Ford and our direction. Our first all-electric Mustang Mach-E, which we and more importantly others believe is the first credible mass-marketed competitor to Tesla; and the F-150, the 2021 F-150, America’s favorite vehicle, it’s now connected, you can sleep in it, you can work in it, it’s incredibly capable and it is such a fantastic product; and the Bronco Sport, the first member of our reimagined legendary Bronco brand, which has generated as much excitement as anything to come out of Detroit in my career.

Now, as we recap last year’s results and discuss expectations for this year and beyond, I want to underscore that everything we do is in service of our plan. Simply put, we’re seeing real improvements in our core automotive business and we are laser-focused on further progress this year. Now, this includes growing the company, generating consistently strong free cash flow for our core automotive business as well as Ford Credit. We will allocate that capital to its best and highest uses for creating sustained value.

To achieve that, we are competing like a challenger now, earning customers and must-have products and services and rewarding customer experiences. We’re moving with urgency to deliver leading quality, reducing our costs and restructuring underperforming businesses. We will start to grow again, but most importantly in the right areas, allocating more capital, resources and talent to take advantage of our strength in pickups, commercial vehicles and utilities, being a leader in the electric vehicle revolution around the world, where we have strength, but also where we have scale, expanding our leading commercial vehicle business with a suite of software services that earns loyalty and generates reoccurring revenue, and incubating, then scaling, then integrating new businesses, some of them enabled by Argo AI’s world-class self-driving system.

Today, I’ll touch on a few of our plan highlights, with emphasis on capital allocation, electrification and connectivity. Back in 2017, vehicle lines had accounted for just 60% of our Company’s revenue, generated a 150% of our EBIT and most of the vehicles generating that EBIT earned a multiple of the cost of capital. This imbalance was simply not sustainable and we immediately began reshaping and rebalancing our business. We allocated capital to our strengths, we jettisoned underperforming assets, we created a more focused portfolio, and built the financial flexibility to unleash significant untapped value at Ford.

We’ve already made a tremendous progress. Through last year, we’ve invested $7.1 billion in EBIT and $1.6 billion in cash in our global redesign, reshaping our portfolio, our geographic footprint and our industry footprint. In the first phase of our redesign in Europe, for example, we prioritized profitable growth in commercial vehicles, where Ford is the number one vehicle brand in the region, but also a smaller, more targeted portfolio of passenger cars in the strongest segments, and exciting imports like Mustang and Edge that built our brand and make a solid return.

We shrunk our manufacturing footprint in Europe, we reduced regional headcount by 20%, we lowered our annual structural cost by $1.1 billion through last year. And in the fourth quarter, Europe delivered its strongest quarterly profit in more than four years, achieving an EBIT margin of 5.8%.

Let’s turn to South America. We’ve lost more than $4.5 billion over the last decade in South America, not acceptable. In 2020, we exited our non-core heavy truck business in the region. We discontinued Focus and Fiesta. And we further reduced headcount, in fact, by more than 40% through the end of last year. And with these actions, last year we posted the smallest loss in South America since 2013. And then in early January, we went further as Ford Brazil announced it would end production and close three facilities. That decision will de-risk our business by concentrating it on a more profitable asset-light model on our industry-leading Ranger pickup trucks, our Transit commercial vehicles and key imports.

We remain committed to serving our customers in Brazil and South America, but now with the portfolio of exciting, connected and increasingly electrified SUVs, pickups, including this amazing new Ranger, and commercial vehicles sourced from Argentina and Uruguay and other markets. Now, we didn’t take these actions lightly, and Ford is working with all of our stakeholders in Brazil to mitigate the impacts of these decisions. At the same time, we know they were right and necessary and we are optimistic about our new business model for South America.

Now before John walks through the last year’s results and how we see 2021, I want to update you on Ford’s connectivity and electrification plans. 2021 is a strategic inflection point for Ford. We have hundreds of thousands of fully networked vehicles now in the field. And now, we’re seeing the evolving institutional capability inside Ford to leverage that data streaming off those vehicles and also use our over-the-air updates to improve quality and revolutionize the Ford customer experience. And importantly, that means commercial vehicles too and customers. We have more than 100,000 subscribers to our telematics and commercial vehicle software business, we call Ford Commercial Services, and we are just starting.

Ford’s development and delivery of connected vehicles will be enhanced by a new six-year partnership with Google that we announced earlier this week. The two companies are establishing a collaborative group that we call Team Upshift to not only unlock personal consumer experiences, but to create and make the most of data-driven opportunities in our industrial system. The partnership will greatly enhance the Ford team’s ability to innovate and deliver a consistent world-class consumer experience and as well provide Ford with a powerful technology and tools to modernize our manufacturing, our supply chain management and speed of our implementation of the data-driven business models and innovation across our whole company.

Now, as I said a few minutes ago and many times before, Ford will be a leader in electric vehicle revolution around the world. We will do this in areas where we have strength and great scale. It’s early in the transition, but the trend is clear. We watched one out of 10 vehicles sold in Europe in December be pure electric. EV sales in China continue to grow and the reality is the customers, including in the US, are increasingly giving E-mobility greater consideration. We have no intention to cede ground to others in vehicle segments, where Ford is the established leader. We are rapidly building on our electric vehicle plans and building out our manufacturing and our R&D capabilities. We’re also increasing financial flexibility, so we can accelerate and flex to keep pace with the evolving EV needs of our customers.

Now, the Mustang Mach-E, our first dedicated BEV platform, which last month was named North America Utility of the Year embodies how we lead in electric vehicles. It’s on sale now, it has stunning design, is fully connected and ready for the over-the-air updates with a tremendous technology experience. It’s delivering high-quality exceptional performance at a price in the mid-30s. It’s a fantastic vehicle, which also happens to be a full battery electric, and there are many more dedicated BEVs like this one that are coming.

As you know, Ford is a global leader in commercial vehicles and we’re on the leading edge of the electric revolution there too. We are the first company to announce plans for an all-electric van and an all-electric pickup truck. With the E-Transit coming later this year, it has three different lengths, three different heights, we have a van, a strip chassis and a cutaway and there’s more coming on E-Transit. And then we’re going to launch the BEV F-150 in the middle part of next year. In a recent study by Cox Automotive, we — they showed that the all-electric F-150 was the highest consideration rate and is the most appealing among major EV pickups that are coming to the market.

Our successful Ford Transit franchise is a critical pillar of our electrification plan. We understand the needs of these customers, we’re going to offer a wide variety of configurations dimension and we are developing not just the vehicles, but a whole suite of connected vehicles to serve them — connected services. For instance, we know from our leadership position that the average daily route driven in a transit is 74 miles, and they do not overbuy batteries. We’ve validated that with over 30 million miles of telemetry data from our Ford customers. Now with that data, we can forecast and optimize the battery life and provide over-the-air alerts, so when the vehicle needs service before anything fails for a 100% uptime, we can do that. That van stays on the road, working, where it belongs.

Those are just two of dozens of examples of how we’re employing and using data to help our commercial customers be safe and more efficient and to make more money, while at the same time creating an incredibly competitive advantage for Ford. The value proposition for our customers extends to customizing vehicles’ interiors, digital experiences, E-service networks to maximize uptime and lower their operating cost. These are very sticky annuity-like capabilities that remove pain-points and create opportunities for our customers. No commercial vehicle provider is better positioned than Ford to innovate and introduce services like these at scale.

We are accelerating our plans right now, breaking constraints, increasing battery capacity, improving our costs and getting more battery electrics into our cycle plan. We are now planned to invest at least $22 billion in electrification in the next few years through 2025. And that’s just electrification. When you include the spending on our autonomous driving, our total commitment is at least $29 billion. The majority of our investment in electrification supports a widening portfolio of BEVs on platforms from both Ford and alliance partners. This electrification number does not even include the potential, of course, for vertical integration of battery production whether alone or in a JV.

As the size of our ICE manufacturing footprint decreases, the scope of our dedicated global BEV manufacturing capacity is now growing. So far, we’re busy and we have included a whole new facility in Dearborn at the Rouge to make the electric F-150, we’re building the Kansas City facility for the E-Transit, Oakville, Canada for several battery electric SUVs and in China and Cuautitlan, Mexico for the Mach-E and there’s a lot more to come. Our team is busy. Thanks for your time and attention. And as you can hear, I’m very excited about our future.

John will now talk about our results in more detail and outlook for the year. Over to you, John.

John Lawler — Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Jim. So, when you analyze our fourth quarter results, or even our second half performance last year, it’s important to key in on the durable changes we’ve made to our underlying earnings power, including in automotive business increasingly positioned to sustainably generate strong free cash flow.

Right now, our year-end liquidity of nearly $47 billion provides the financial flexibility to opportunistically invest and grow and even accelerate investments if we choose to in key areas like electrification, in connected services and in our 8% company-adjusted EBIT margin, the target that we’re aiming for, we believe we can generate healthy annual free cash flow to fuel our growth.

When we initially set our 8% target, the secular forces accelerating today were still in their infancy. EV penetration at scale was years out, connectivity and digital services were still nascent, and autonomous vehicles, well, they were still largely in labs. So, you fast forward to 2021 and the landscape is vastly different and so are the calls on our capital. Our goal remains to hit the 8% margin and, in doing so, to reallocate profit and capital from a far healthier core business to exciting growth opportunities that will unlock long-term value.

Let’s take a look at the fourth quarter performance. In automotive, both wholesales and revenue declined by 9%, while a lower industry influenced both of these metrics, so did the planned changeover in North America to launch our all-new 2021 F-150. Our initial estimate was for a decline of 100,000 units, and we came in right on that number. Fourth quarter revenue benefited from broad-based gains in net pricing and product and series mix, especially in North America and Europe.

Let’s take a look at our individual regions in a bit more detail, starting with North America. The North America business offset some of its decline in top line metrics with continued growth and an increase in mix of commercial vehicles. Together, volume and revenue of Transit and Super Duty vehicles were up 14% and 24%, respectively. With the launch of the new F-150 now complete, we’re building every vehicle we can. EBIT was $1.1 billion, up 53% with a margin of 4.9%. This growth was driven by excellent yield management and the non-reoccurrence of the UAW contract cost of fourth quarter of last year, all of which was partially offset by the lower F-150 volume I mentioned.

In South America, wholesales and revenue declined 15% and 10%, respectively, reflecting industry softness and Ford share losses as we refocused our portfolio on strengths in Ranger pickups, Transit van and key imports. On a full year basis, Ranger gained 1.8 points of share to 15.6%. Revenue performance in South America was better than wholesale as we took aggressive price actions to offset inflation and currency pressures. As Jim mentioned in 2020, we exited our non-core heavy truck business in the region, discontinued the Focus and Fiesta and further reduced headcount in total by more than 40% through the end of 2020. These actions and other actions that we’ve been taking contributed to the fifth consecutive quarter of year-over-year improvement in regional EBIT, and we posted the smallest loss in South America since 2013.

With our recent announcement to exit manufacturing in Brazil, we have fundamentally de-risked this portion of our business and delivered another significant milestone in our global redesign.

Shifting to Europe. Europe wholesales and revenues were both negatively affected by lower industry volumes. However, Ford’s revenue in the region was up modestly aided by higher net pricing and improved mix. Our commercial business in Europe strengthened its number one position to a 14.3% share, which is a gain of 70 basis points. Ford has the broadest network of commercial vehicle dealers in Europe, including close to 800 dedicated transit centers. And during the quarter, the commercial, passenger and import vehicle businesses were all profitable. And the reduced manufacturing footprint that Jim had referenced along with the $1 billion decline in structural costs over the last two years allowed Europe to deliver its strongest quarterly profit in four years, with an EBIT of $400 million and achieving an EBIT margin of 5.8%.

Now, turning to China. China delivered a 27% increase in wholesales. Retail sales grew 30%, outpacing the overall industry sales growth of 12%. Ford’s share in China grew by 40 basis points to 2.4% with a 12 point increase in the mix of utilities to 36%. The mix of commercial vehicles reached 45% in the quarter supported by strength in light trucks, pickups and other vehicles. Importantly, our dealer network return on sales remains positive.

Now while it’s still a modest EBIT loss, this was China’s third consecutive quarter of year-over-year profit improvement aided by an enhanced mix of vehicles, including locally-built Lincoln products. The China-specific Lincoln models accounted for 76% of the brand’s in-country retail sales, that’s up from just 2% last year.

Wholesales and revenue results for the international market group varied, but its retail sales increase of 1.8% countered an industry decline of 3%. IMG continues to capitalize on its strengths in Ranger pickups and Everest SUVs, and Ranger was the best-selling 4×4 pickup in Australia. And just this week, we announced a $1 billion investment to modernize and upgrade our Ranger pickup plant in South Africa, an important low-cost export hub that supplies 100 markets, including Europe. This paves the way to significantly expand production for the next-generation Ranger starting in 2022 and profitably grow this important business for us.

Excluding the impact of India, IMG was profitable in the quarter led by Australia and Vietnam. In December, Ford and Mahindra jointly decided not to complete a previously announced joint venture. This outcome was driven by the fundamental changes in global economic and business conditions caused in part by the global pandemic. While we continue our independent operations in India, we are actively evaluating alternatives and reassessing capital allocation for India.

Turning to mobility. We now plan to invest at least $7 billion in autonomous vehicles through 2025, including the $2 billion we spent through 2020. Our plans include standing up our commercial AV business by 2022 to move both people and goods, and we also believe that Argo AI’s self-driving system remains on a shortlist of leaders in the autonomous technology. With improving unit economics, we continue to grow our Spin scooter network, which has become more relevant in a COVID world as people explore alternative modes of transportation. In fact, indicative of the strength of our city relationships, Spin won the overwhelming majority of all scooter permits it applied for in the US in the municipalities last year.

Now let’s turn to Ford Credit. Ford Credit delivered another strong quarter, with EBIT up almost $300 million to $900 million, a record fourth quarter. Improved auction values drove the performance and we continue to experience strong credit performance with a low loss to receivables ratio. All told, we delivered $1.7 billion in adjusted EBIT in the quarter, up $1.2 billion with an adjusted EBIT margin of 4.8%, which was up 3.6 points. Considering how the first half of 2020 unfolded, I’m incredibly proud of how the Ford team came together to finish the year with such strength, setting a firm foundation for this year.

Let’s turn to 2021. The global semiconductor shortage situation is fluid and we’re evaluating and updating the potential effects on our business in real-time. We want to be transparent and also prudent. Therefore, we think it’s premature to size what the ultimate impact will be on our full year results. That said, we ended 2020 having achieved positive lasting change in the underlying trajectory of our earnings power, including the ability of our automotive business to generate consistent levels of strong free cash flow over time.

For 2021, we were on a course to earn between $8 billion and $9 billion in adjusted EBIT, including a $900 million non-cash gain on our investment in Rivian. That scenario anticipated continued EBIT improvement in each of our regional businesses, except for South America, which we expect to be flat through their transition this year. We anticipate mobility to be flat and Ford Credit EBT to improve. We also expect to generate between $3.5 billion and $4.5 billion in adjusted free cash flow.

However, the global semiconductor shortage is creating uncertainty across multiple industries and will influence our operating results this year. The situation is changing constantly, so it’s premature to size what the shortage will mean for our full year results. However, right now, our current estimates from suppliers support a scenario, where we could lose 10% to 20% of our planned first quarter production. If that scenario is extended through the first half, this could adversely impact our full year adjusted EBIT by between $1 billion and $2.5 billion, net of reasonable cost recoveries and some production makeup in the second half of the year.

So, we should expect full year cash and EBIT effects to be about equal with quarterly cash implications more volatile given the mechanics of the company’s working capital. So, our team is working with our suppliers around the clock to optimize the constrained supply, minimize the profit impact, while also prioritizing customer orders, new vehicle launches and compliance with our CO2 emissions regulations.

For example, similar to other actions we’ve already taken, we are adjusting shifts next week at our Dearborn Truck Plant and Kansas City Assembly Plant. These actions are contemplated in the 10% to 20% scenario for the first quarter volume that I just mentioned. We will provide you with an update on the semiconductor issue when we report our first quarter ’21 — 2021 financial results, and that’s on April 28.

So, before we open the call for Q&A, I will end where Jim began. It cannot be overstated, 2020 was a year like no other, no other in our life times. The Ford team responded exceptionally both personally and professionally. We’re exceedingly proud of all of our colleagues around the world. We made tough, strategically sound decisions in 2020 that have created durable beneficial changes to our underlying earnings power, including an automotive business that is increasingly positioned to sustainably generate strong free cash flows. And that financial flexibility will allow us to make the right investments for long-term profitable growth and value creation.

