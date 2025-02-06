Ford Motor Company (F) Earnings: 4Q24 Key Numbers

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) reported revenue of $48.2 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024, up 5% year-over-year.

GAAP net income was $1.8 billion, or $0.45 per share, compared to net loss of $0.5 billion, or $0.13 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.39.

Adjusted EBIT was $2.1 billion.

For full-year 2025, Ford expects adjusted EBIT of $7.0-8.5 billion and $3.5-4.5 billion in adjusted free cash flow.

Prior performance