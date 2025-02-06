Ford Motor Company (F) Earnings: 4Q24 Key Numbers

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) reported revenue of $48.2 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024, up 5% year-over-year.
GAAP net income was $1.8 billion, or $0.45 per share, compared to net loss of $0.5 billion, or $0.13 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.39.
Adjusted EBIT was $2.1 billion.
For full-year 2025, Ford expects adjusted EBIT of $7.0-8.5 billion and $3.5-4.5 billion in adjusted free cash flow.
Prior performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
LLY Earnings: Eli Lilly Q4 2024 profit more than doubles; revenue up 45%
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) Thursday reported a sharp increase in its fourth-quarter revenues. The pharmaceutical company's adjusted earnings more than doubled during the quarter. Worldwide revenue increased 45%
Philip Morris (PM) Q4 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today. Net revenues increased 7.3% year-over-year to $9.7 billion. Organic revenue growth was also 7.3%. Net loss attributable
Key highlights from Honeywell’s (HON) Q4 2024 earnings results
Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today. Sales increased 7% year-over-year to $10 billion. Organic sales growth was 2%. Net income attributable to Honeywell was $1.28