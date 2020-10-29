Ford Motor Company (F) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) Q3 2020 earnings call dated

Presentation:

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Holly and I’ll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome you to the Ford Motor Company Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to turn the call over to Lynn Antipas Tyson, Executive Director of Investor Relations. Lynn, I hand it to you.

Lynn Antipas Tyson — Executive Director, Investor Relations

Thank you so much, Holly, and welcome everyone to Ford Motor Company’s third quarter 2020 earnings call. Presenting today are Jim Farley, our President and CEO; John Lawler, our Chief Financial Officer and also joining us for Q&A is Marion Harris, CEO, Ford Credit. Jim will have some opening comments. John will talk about our third quarter results and then we’ll turn to Q&A.

Our results discussed today include some non-GAAP references. These are reconciled to the most comparable US GAAP measure in the appendix of our earnings deck, which can be found along with the rest of our earnings materials at shareholder.ford.com. Today’s discussions includes forward-looking statements about our expectations and actual results may differ from those stated. The most significant factors that could cause actual results to differ are included on Slide 23. Unless otherwise noted, all comparisons are year-over-year, Company EBIT, EPS and free cash are on an adjusted basis and product mix is volume weighted.

A quick update on our IR events over the next few weeks. On Monday, November 2nd, Credit Suisse will host a fireside chat with John Lawler, Marion Harris and Kumar Galhotra, Ford’s President of the Americas and our International Markets Group. And then on November 10th, Stuart Taylor, Executive Director of Enterprise Connectivity will participate in Deutsche Bank’s AutoTech virtual conference.

Now I’ll turn the call over to Jim Farley. Jim?

James D. Farley — Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Lynn, and hi everyone. First, let me say how humbled I am and what a privilege it is to be the CEO of Ford. My family has been with Ford since 1916 when my grandfather started a Highland Park here in Michigan. And in that moment our family story really started to change for the better. And countless people all over have similar stories about Ford. We’re a family company, from the leadership of Bill Ford all the way to the members on our factory floor.

I’m extremely motivated to help build a vibrant and growing Ford that will have a positive effect for generations to come benefitting all of our stakeholders. Now we have assembled a very talented leadership team to get this done, a combination of strong, lifetime and longtime Ford people who truly know our business. But we also have new colleagues bringing very different experiences and know-how and talent to the Company to execute our plan. And we plan to continue to add to this bench with key capabilities in marketing, technology and many other areas.

Over the past several months, I’ve spoken to many of you. And I believe the plan we now have and have developed and are now executing on aligns well with many of your expectations. We’re committed to creating a Ford that grows profitably and generates sustainable free cash flow, led by our automotive business. And we’re going to allocate capital to the best and highest usage to drive sustainable value creation.

Now that plan, which was introduced to the Ford team and many stakeholders on October 1st is very straightforward. Among other things, number one, we will compete like a challenger, earning each customer with great products, but as well services with rewarding ownership experience. Number two, we’re moving with urgency to turn around our automotive operations, improve our quality, reduce our cost and accelerate the restructuring of underperforming businesses. And third, we’re going to grow again, but in the right areas, allocating more capital, more resources, more talent to our very strongest businesses and vehicle franchises, incubating, scaling and integrating new businesses, some of them enabled by new technology like Argo’s world-class self driving system and expanding our leading commercial vehicle business with great margins, but now with a suite of software services that drive loyalty and generate reoccurring annuity like revenue streams and being a leader in electric vehicle revolution around the world where we have strength and scale.

So now speaking about EVs, to start with, we’re developing all new electric versions of the F-150 and the Transit, the two most important, highest-volume commercial vehicles in our industry. These leading vehicles really drive the commercial vehicle business at Ford and we’re electrifying them. We own ‘work’ at Ford and these electric vehicles will be true work vehicles extremely capable and with unique digital services and over-the-air capabilities to improve the productivity and uptime of our important commercial customers.

The electric transit, by the way will be revealed next month that you heard about here first for all of our global markets. We believe the addressable market for a fully electric commercial van and pickup, the two largest addressable profit pools in commercial are going to be massive and we’re going straight at this opportunity.

Together, we think the accessible price points of these vehicles, the productivity, the capability, the cost of ownership, will be very compelling for some of our customers. And frankly Ford is not only in front of developing the electric trans in F-150. We also have an unmatched dealer base to provide that anywhere service for great uptime for our customers. We have a great customer base with deep know-how on the usage and expertise in the commercial vehicle business, such as the largest up-bidder community there is.

Also in the coming weeks, we will deliver the first Mustang Mach-E to customers in the US and Europe. Reservations have been very strong for this vehicle and soon after it will go on sale even in China. Now in 30 years of being in this wonderful business, I have never been so pumped up about one of our — one of the retail vehicles. I recently had a chance to put 1,000 miles on a Mach-E. And that Mustang and that engineering team had to pry that vehicle out of my hands. Just elevated experience, the way it drives, the connected technology in the cabin, the ingenious cloud enabled services, it’s all in the heart of the market from a price point. Such a large addressable market the two real crossover business and we have a real advantage, especially in the US with the EV tax credit.

Now you’re going to see our strategy of electrifying our leading commercial vehicles and our iconic high volume products expand very quickly at Ford. It’s also important to note that we’re building out our electric vehicle manufacturing footprint around the world. And we now have four plants in North America alone, including an all new carbon-neutral factory going up at the Rouge plant as we speak a few miles from here.

We’re also recently finalizing an agreement with the Canadian Auto Workers Union, Unifor, that paves the way for future electric SUVs to be built by our team in Oakville, Canada. Now, as we execute our plan, my commitment to each of you is transparency, including purposeful, measurable, key performance indicators so you can objectively track our progress. We plan to provide you with more details about our plan, including financial targets in the spring.

With that, let me briefly touch on the robust third quarter and what we have on tap for the fourth quarter. When you look at our results, they reflect the benefit of our decision two years ago to allocate capital to our strongest franchises, namely pickups, a whole range of utilities across the world, commercial vehicles and iconic passenger vehicles. Additionally, we saw higher-than-expected demand for our new vehicles in the quarter at a time when inventories are really low following the virus related first-half factory shutdowns. Now this contributed to a very favorable pricing environment and mix. Together, these factors plus the strong performance from the — the strongest performance from Ford Credit in 15 years led to a total Company adjusted EBIT margin of 9.7%, that’s 490 basis points higher than last year. As an outcome of all of this, we generated $6.3 billion in adjusted free cash flow.

Throughout 2020 even during the industry-wide shutdown of COVID and as we prioritize the safety of our team, we’ve been disciplined in preparing for a high-quality fourth quarter launch, first of the 2021 F-150 – you can live in it, you can work in it, you can sleep in it; the Bronco Sport – the first of many Broncos to come, and my favorite the all-new, all-electric Mustang Mach-E. In fact, we use the unanticipated downtime to continue to validate the preparations for these important launch vehicles. And in the case of the F-150 a methodical sell-down and the changeover for our current model.

Well I’m proud of our team and I’m delighted to say that we’re in good shape in important areas of readiness for these launches. Software, the hardware engineering is done, supplier manufacturing readiness looks great. In fact right now our all new F-150s are rolling off the line in Dearborn as we speak and production will soon start at Kansas City. And we’re starting to build the Mustang Mach-E and the Bronco Sport actually early this week.

Before I turn over to John, I want to thank each of you for joining us today. Despite the strong numbers in the third quarter, we know we haven’t fixed the issues that have held us back in our automotive business. They include warranty costs which remain unacceptably high. I plan to be transparent and focused on both customer and shareholder value proving out this business and our plan quarter-after-quarter, year-after-year.

And now John, let’s take everyone through details.

John Lawler — Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Jim. First, let me say what an honor it is to be the CFO of this great company. And I really can’t remember a time when we’ve had this much opportunity to transform and grow our business. And so it’s incredibly exciting and delivering on that potential, it’s an important responsibility all of us have to our customers and to our stakeholders.

Now to be clear, our transformation and growth plan is predicated on delivering an 8% or better adjusted company EBIT margin and consistently generating free cash flow so we can invest in accretive, high-return products and services. And so my initial priorities to help drive this are; one, help our team fix or dispose of underperforming parts of our business so we can allocate capital to its best and highest use; and two, further strengthen our balance sheet. We will make the tough decisions to improve our financial flexibility and ensure that we have the resources to build and grow our business.

Now let me summarize the third quarter. As Jim mentioned, we had a strong quarter, delivering a 9.7% company adjusted EBIT margin. Now that margin was driven largely by higher than expected vehicle demand, positive net pricing and favorable mix as inventories were limited because of the virus-related shutdowns in the first half of the year. North America and China benefited from growth in both wholesales and revenue while Europe, South America and our International Markets Group were still affected by COVID-related industry declines. In addition, our performance continues to benefit from our portfolio refresh as we reallocate capital to our franchise strengths. Ford Credit also contributed turning in its strongest performance since 2005 generating $1.1 billion in earnings before taxes with help from strong auction values.

Now before I talk about the rest of our business, let me put our record $6.3 billion of adjusted free cash flow in perspective. Not only does it reflect the strength of our EBIT in the quarter, but as we indicated last quarter, working capital recovered sharply as we rebuild production to full capacity after a shutdown, largely driven by supplier payables. In the third quarter the payable bills was completed and this was worth about $4 billion.

The strong cash flow in the quarter gave us the confidence and the ability to make a second payment on our corporate revolver, which we did on September 24th. So now we have fully repaid the entire $15 billion facility and we ended the third quarter with a strong balance sheet, including nearly $30 billion in cash and more than $45 billion of liquidity, which puts us in vital — which provides us with the vital financial flexibility we need.

Looking at North America. Despite the difficult backdrop of COVID, the Ford team executed well operationally. We optimized incentives for lower dealer stock levels, we maximized production and skillfully managed supply chains to meet stronger than expected customer demand. The region delivered an EBIT margin of 12.5% as it benefitted from top line growth of 8%. EBIT improved by $1.2 billion, supported by $900 million in net pricing and $400 million in favorable volume and mix. The improvement in volume and mix reflects the effectiveness of our team and focusing on Ford’s franchise strengths.

A few examples include F-Series. F-Series gained 1.7 points to a share of more than 35% in the US. Our mix of trucks and vans increased 1 point to 57%. Our mix — our utility mix increased 3 points to 35% with a very strong showing from Explorer and the mix of cars declined 4 points to just under 8%. In total, North America share increased 1 point to 13.6%.

In Europe, EBIT declined $300 million in the quarter and that was driven by lower volume and about $400 million in costs related to our Kuga PHEV battery supplier issue. Those expenses included pooling costs that are required to comply with the EU’s new CO2 emission standard this year.

Now we said earlier that we anticipated meeting those new standards based on our product roadmap and the Kuga PHEV was a big part of that expectation. So we’re working closely with our supplier to remediate the situation and minimize any inconveniences to our customers. We plan to notify our customers in the coming days on how and when we will repair their vehicles. And had it not been for the Kuga issue, Europe would have been profitable for the third quarter.

Now since Europe began its sweeping redesign of the regional business in 2018, the European team successfully rationalized the manufacturing footprint, shifted resources to our leading position in commercial vehicles and dramatically lowered structural cost. This year the Europe team is on track to deliver $1 billion of annual structural cost reductions.

Now relative to mix, our commercial vehicle mix share increased by 50 basis points to 15.1% for the quarter and SUVs accounted for more than 30% of our vehicle mix in Europe, nearly 9 points higher than a year ago.

Turning to China. Wholesale shipments in China were up 22% and that’s the second consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth that reflects strong sales of SUVs and commercial vehicles. Our mix of SUVs increased 13 percentage points to 36% and that was driven by locally-built Ford Explorer, Escape and Lincoln Aviator and Corsair with Lincoln delivering its best-ever quarterly sales in China.

And as planned, over 65% of Lincoln vehicles are now produced locally following the introduction of the Corsair and the Aviator in the first half of 2020. Commercial vehicle sale mix increased 5% — 5 percentage points to 45% and that reflects strong JMC sales, up 38% versus prior year and that reflects the continued strong demand for light trucks, vans and pickups. So overall, the team delivered a third consecutive quarter of year-over-year share gains and marked the second consecutive quarter of year-over-year improvement in EBIT, the best performance in three years.

In South America we continue to focus on derisking the business. The team there delivered its fourth quarter in a row of year-over-year EBIT improvement with aggressive pricing and structural cost reductions mitigating the ongoing pressure from inflation, currency and the industry structural challenges. And in IMG, IMG delivered a profit despite COVID-related industry declines in wholesales which adversely affected their revenue. F-Series gained share and our share with the Ranger pickup in Australia increased 6 points to 27%. Profitability in IMG also benefited from the work the team has done to lower structural costs.

And finally, Ford Mobility, which is building fourth generation autonomous test vehicles with the latest self-driving technology, generated its first AV-related revenue from a fleet operations pilot in Austin, Texas and at the same time we are strategically expanding our Spin scooter business in the US, the UK and Germany and generating strong revenue growth.

Now before taking your questions, I’ll make a few comments about the fourth quarter which assumes no meaningful change to the current economic environment, continued steady improvement in the stability of the global automotive supply base and no further significant COVID-related disruptions to production or disruptions since the third quarter.

Our guidance for adjusted company EBIT for the fourth quarter is between a loss of $500 million and breakeven. Now, we recognize this is a big change both sequentially and year-over-year. So I want to step through the key sequential drivers.

First, we expect a reduction in wholesales of about 100,000 units associated with the F-150 changeover. Now this volume effect is the result of our measured production ramp-up plan to ensure that every vehicle we wholesale is gate released with the highest possible quality for our customers.

Now to put this in context, the approximate 100,000 unit impact in the fourth quarter will far outweigh the effect of our UAW ratification bonus in Q4 of last year, which was worth about $600 million. Second, we also expect higher structural and other costs from the manufacturing launch activities for the Mustang Mach-E and the Bronco Sport, as well as advertising launch activities for the new products, including the all-new Bronco brand and higher material and other costs. And we expect EBT from Ford Credit to be lower sequentially driven by strong, but lower auction values and lower disposals at auction. With this fourth quarter guidance, we now expect full year adjusted company EBIT to be profitable for the year.

Other elements of our guidance for the year are unchanged with the exception of capital expenditures. We now expect a lower level for this year, down between $1.2 billion and $1.7 billion versus $7.6 billion in 2019 and that reflects continued efficiencies.

Before we move to Q&A, I want to leave you with my key takeaways from the quarter. We had better execution choosing where to play and our restructuring is paying off. These things intersected very nicely with the stronger-than-expected demand. We know there is more to fix and we’re carrying on a clear plan to do that, as Jim mentioned, and our balance sheet is solid with nearly $30 billion of cash and over $45 billion of liquidity.

Now, operator, let’s open the line for questions.

We are still processing the Q&A portion of the conference call. We will be updating it as soon as we analyze and process the con call. Stay tuned here for more updates.

Disclaimer This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc. © COPYRIGHT 2020, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.