Ford Motor Company Q2 2023 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Follow Along with the Real-Time Transcript

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is set to publish earnings results for the second quarter of 2023 today at 4:05 PM ET.

Analysts are predicting revenues of $40.3 billion for Q2, which would reflect a year-over-year growth of 6.5%. The consensus estimate for EPS is $0.55 which compares to $0.68 in the year-ago quarter.

In the first quarter of 2023, Ford reported revenue of $41.5 billion, which was up 20% from the same period a year ago. Adjusted EPS rose to $0.63 in Q1 from $0.38 in the prior-year quarter.