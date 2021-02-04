Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
Ford Motor (F) reports profit in Q4 unexpectedly; stock gains
Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) reported higher profit for the fourth quarter, contrary to expectations for a loss, despite the automaker’s sales declining due to the virus-related disruption. The stock made modest gains after the announcement on Thursday evening.
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Mixed results from Qualcomm in Q1: Infographic
Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) reported first-quarter 2021 financial results after the regular market hours on Wednesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported first-quarter revenue of $8.24 billion, up 62% year-over-year, but slightly below
Infographic: Highlights of PayPal’s (PYPL) Q4 2020 earnings report
PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) reported stronger-than-expected earnings and revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020. Shares of the payment service provider gained during Wednesday’s extended trading session soon after
Chipotle Mexican Grill ends fiscal year on a disappointing note
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) reported fourth-quarter 2020 financial results after the regular market hours on Tuesday. The restaurant chain reported fourth-quarter revenue of $1.6 billion, up 12% year-over-year, but