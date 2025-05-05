Categories LATEST
Ford Motor Q1 2025 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Follow Along with the Real-Time Transcript
Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) will be publishing financial results for the first quarter of 2025 today at 4:05 PM ET, amid expectations for a decline in sales.
Analysts predict revenues of $35.79 billion for the first quarter, which represents a year-over-year decrease of 10%. The consensus earnings estimate is $0.02 per share, compared to $0.49 per share in the first quarter of 2024.
In the fourth quarter of 2024, Ford reported revenues of $48.2 billion, up 5% year-over-year. Adjusted earnings increased 34% to $0.39 per share in Q4. On a reported basis, net income was $1.8 billion or $0.45 per share, compared to a loss of $0.5 billion or $0.13 per share in the year-ago quarter.
