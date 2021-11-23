Gartner Inc. (IT) stock research summary | Q3 2021

Gartner (NYSE: IT) witnessed strong performance in the third quarter of 2021 with double-digit growth in revenue and triple-digit increases in profits. The company expects revenue to grow in the double digits for the full year of 2021.
Gartner has seen some negative effects from the pandemic and some of these could still pose a risk in the near term. Check this report to get an insight into the company’s most recent quarterly performance as well as the factors that could impact its growth going forward.
The Gartner market research report covers key aspects about the firm including company profile, financial highlights and recent key developments. The report is meant as a resource for investors to form a 360 degree understanding about the firm.
Table of Contents
- Overview
- Financial Highlights
- Outlook
- SWOT Analysis
- Business Segment Analysis
- Strategic Drivers
- Competitors
- Key Stock Holders
