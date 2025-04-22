GE Aerospace Q1 profit jumps on 11% revenue growth; reaffirms FY25 outlook

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) reported a sharp increase in earnings for the first quarter of 2025, driven by an 11% year-over-year growth in revenues. The management reaffirmed its full-year 2025 guidance.

On a per-share basis, adjusted net income climbed 60% year-over-year to $1.49 per share in the March quarter from $0.93 per share in the prior-year period. Unadjusted net income rose 13% YoY to $2.2 billion. At $1.83 per share, reported earnings from continuing operations were up 16% from last year.

GE’s first-quarter revenues increased 11% year-over-year to $9.9 billion. Commercial Engines & Services revenue grew 14%, and revenues of Defense & Propulsion Technologies rose 1%.

For fiscal 2025, the management continues to expect adjusted earnings to be in the range of $5.10 per share to $5.45 per share, and operating profit between $7.8 billion and $8.2 billion.

Prior Performance