GE (GE) Q3 2021 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

GE (NYSE: GE) reported third quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Total revenues dipped 1% year-over-year to $18.4 billion, missing analysts’ projections of $19.2 billion.

GAAP EPS was $1.08 compared to a loss of $1.09 per share in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EPS rose 50% to $0.57 and surpassed expectations of $0.43.

For the full year of 2021, GE now expects adjusted EPS of $1.80-2.10.

Prior performance