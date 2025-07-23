General Dynamics (GD) Earnings: 2Q25 Key Numbers

General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Revenue was $13 billion, up 8.9% from the year-ago quarter.
Net earnings grew 12% to $1 billion and earnings per share grew 14.7% to $3.74 compared to last year.
On a company-wide basis, orders totaled $28.3 billion. Backlog at the end of the quarter was $103.7 billion.
Total estimated contract value, the sum of all backlog components, was $161.2 billion.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Key highlights from Mattel’s (MAT) Q2 2025 earnings results
Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) reported second quarter 2025 earnings results. Net sales of $1 billion was down 6% year-over-year as reported and in constant currency. Net income of $53 million
American Airlines (AAL) Earnings: 2Q25 Key Numbers
American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today. Total operating revenues saw a slight rise from last year to $14.4 billion. Net income decreased
LUV Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Southwest Airlines’ Q2 2025 financial results
Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today. Total operating revenues dipped 1.5% year-over-year to $7.2 billion. Net income decreased 42% to $213 million and