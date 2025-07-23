Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials

General Dynamics (GD) Earnings: 2Q25 Key Numbers

General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Revenue was $13 billion, up 8.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Net earnings grew 12% to $1 billion and earnings per share grew 14.7% to $3.74 compared to last year.

On a company-wide basis, orders totaled $28.3 billion. Backlog at the end of the quarter was $103.7 billion.

Total estimated contract value, the sum of all backlog components, was $161.2 billion.

