General Dynamics (GD) Earnings: 3Q25 Key Numbers

General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Revenue was $12.9 billion, up 10.6% from the year-ago quarter.
Net earnings increased 13.9% year-over-year to $1 billion. EPS was $3.88, up 15.8% from last year.
Orders totaled $19.3 billion on a companywide basis.
Total estimated contract value was $167.7 billion at the end of the quarter.
