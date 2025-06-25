Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings

General Mills (GIS) Q4 2025 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) reported its fourth quarter 2025 earnings results.

Net sales decreased 3% year-over-year to $4.6 billion. Organic sales were also down 3%.  

Net earnings attributable to General Mills were $294 million, down 47% compared to last year. GAAP earnings per share declined 46% to $0.53.

Adjusted EPS of $0.74 was down 27% in constant currency versus last year.

Net sales for the North America Retail segment decreased 10% to $2.6 billion while sales for the North America Pet segment grew 12% to $675 million YoY.

Sales for the North America Foodservice segment were down 2% to $579 million while sales for the International segment were up 11% to $739 million.

For fiscal year 2026, organic sales are expected to range between down 1% and up 1%. Adjusted EPS is expected to be down 10-15% in constant currency from the base of $4.21 earned in fiscal year 2025.

