General Motors (GM) Earnings: 1Q22 Key Numbers

General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) reported revenues of $35.9 billion for the first quarter of 2022. This compares to $32.4 billion in the year-ago quarter.
Net income attributable to stockholders was $2.9 billion, or $1.35 per share, compared to $3 billion, or $2.03 per share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted EPS amounted to $2.09.
For the full year of 2022, GAAP EPS is expected to be $5.76-6.76 and adjusted EPS is expected to be $6.50-7.50.
Prior performance
