General Motors (GM) Earnings: 4Q21 Key Numbers

General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) reported revenues of $33.5 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021. This compares to revenues of $37.5 billion reported in the same period last year.

Net income attributable to stockholders amounted to $1.7 billion, or $1.16 per share, compared to $2.8 billion, or $1.93 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $1.35.

For the full year of 2022, net income is expected to range between $9.4-10.8 billion. Both GAAP and adjusted EPS are expected to range between $6.25-7.25.

