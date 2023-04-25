General Motors (GM) Q1 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Total sales and revenue were $40 billion compared to $36 billion in the same period a year ago.

Net income attributable to common stockholders was $2.36 billion, or $1.69 per share, compared to $1.98 billion, or $1.35 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $2.21.

For the full year of 2023, GAAP net income attributable to stockholders is expected to be $8.4-9.9 billion.

Prior performance